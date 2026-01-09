You know you've made it in Hollywood when Louis Vuitton throws a pre-award season dinner in your honor. Such was the case for 2026 Golden Globes nominee Emma Stone, who executed the Louis Vuitton-driven dress code with ease.

Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière welcomed a few additional Louis Vuitton lovers (and award show front-runners) Elle Fanning, Chase Infiniti, and Teyana Taylor to the Beverly Hills affair held on January 8. The guests of honor all helped themselves to Ghesquière's Spring 2026 collection. Stone, for her part, chose Look 33 and a best-selling Louis Vuitton monogram bag.

Her matching set's stark white color story channeled spring styling to a T. However, the turtleneck and wide-leg trousers winterized the shade with ease. A soft satin sheen glossed over the high-neck blouse, which mirrored the look of a button-down worn backwards. She tucked it into matching oversize pants, which peeked out from beneath a $7,500 take on the scarf coat trend. Blink and you'll miss Stone's Louis Vuitton It-Bag beneath the wrap's oversize lapels.

Emma Stone shined in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at a pre-Golden Globes dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While posing with other guests, Stone's Louis Vuitton bag got a proper close-up. She chose the $3,700 Alma Trunk PM: a zip-top, circa-Fall 2018 tote, which could be carried via top-handle or chainlink strap. The Alma's dome-shaped center dates back to the 1930s, while the center padlock and metallic gold corners are new additions.

Brown monogram canvas covered the entire main compartment, making it the perfect tribute to the pattern's 130th anniversary. It's the latest monogram handbag to join Stone's collection, following last summer's Express PM and CarryAll Vibe MM.

See the Louis Vuitton Alma Trunk in all its monogram glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone's Alma was noticeably absent from the Spring 2026 catwalk. On the runway, structured trunks, bucket bags, and itty-bitty clutches reigned supreme. Ghesquière accessorized Stone's exact two-piece with a never-before-seen shoulder bag-turned-clutch. A floral white, blue, and pink print decorated its east-west exterior in lieu of Louis Vuitton's classic monogram. Zoom in to see the 130-year-old pattern still made the cut, but beneath the botanical overlay.

A model wore Stone's set on the Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model traded monogram for florals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone's Spring 2026 set won't hit stores for a few weeks, but her Alma PM Bag is shoppable right now.

As for her next Louis Vuitton styling moment? It could come in a matter of days. Stone and stylist Petra Flannery almost always choose the house for her red carpet appearances. There's little chance Sunday's Golden Globes will be an exception.