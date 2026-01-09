Emma Stone Warms Up for Golden Globes Weekend With a $3,700 Louis Vuitton Monogram Bag
It's going to be an LV-filled weekend for the Golden Globes nominee.
You know you've made it in Hollywood when Louis Vuitton throws a pre-award season dinner in your honor. Such was the case for 2026 Golden Globes nominee Emma Stone, who executed the Louis Vuitton-driven dress code with ease.
Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière welcomed a few additional Louis Vuitton lovers (and award show front-runners) Elle Fanning, Chase Infiniti, and Teyana Taylor to the Beverly Hills affair held on January 8. The guests of honor all helped themselves to Ghesquière's Spring 2026 collection. Stone, for her part, chose Look 33 and a best-selling Louis Vuitton monogram bag.
Her matching set's stark white color story channeled spring styling to a T. However, the turtleneck and wide-leg trousers winterized the shade with ease. A soft satin sheen glossed over the high-neck blouse, which mirrored the look of a button-down worn backwards. She tucked it into matching oversize pants, which peeked out from beneath a $7,500 take on the scarf coat trend. Blink and you'll miss Stone's Louis Vuitton It-Bag beneath the wrap's oversize lapels.
While posing with other guests, Stone's Louis Vuitton bag got a proper close-up. She chose the $3,700 Alma Trunk PM: a zip-top, circa-Fall 2018 tote, which could be carried via top-handle or chainlink strap. The Alma's dome-shaped center dates back to the 1930s, while the center padlock and metallic gold corners are new additions.
Brown monogram canvas covered the entire main compartment, making it the perfect tribute to the pattern's 130th anniversary. It's the latest monogram handbag to join Stone's collection, following last summer's Express PM and CarryAll Vibe MM.
Stone's Alma was noticeably absent from the Spring 2026 catwalk. On the runway, structured trunks, bucket bags, and itty-bitty clutches reigned supreme. Ghesquière accessorized Stone's exact two-piece with a never-before-seen shoulder bag-turned-clutch. A floral white, blue, and pink print decorated its east-west exterior in lieu of Louis Vuitton's classic monogram. Zoom in to see the 130-year-old pattern still made the cut, but beneath the botanical overlay.
Stone's Spring 2026 set won't hit stores for a few weeks, but her Alma PM Bag is shoppable right now.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for her next Louis Vuitton styling moment? It could come in a matter of days. Stone and stylist Petra Flannery almost always choose the house for her red carpet appearances. There's little chance Sunday's Golden Globes will be an exception.
Shop Styles Inspired by Emma Stone's Louis Vuitton Look
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.