Kim Kardashian is many things, but basic isn't one of them. For better or worse, the star takes fashion risks, pushing the bounds of what's considered sartorially acceptable. It's for this reason that her latest look feels so surprising.

On Oct. 28, Kardashian continued her weeks-long press tour for her upcoming Netflix show All's Well. Thus far, it's churned out half a dozen couture looks styled by Dani Levi, all with that palpable Kardashian feel. (Read: provocative, high-fashion, and straight from the most exclusive archives.)

Kardashian's latest ensemble, however, was notably casual. She pressed pause on gilded corsets, vintage furs, and gladiator sandals, instead tapping one of the most-worn outfit combinations in the known world: a blazer and jeans. Leaving the Whitby Hotel, the mogul sported a charcoal, pinstriped blazer with her trademark loose-fit denim.

But the star didn't stop there. She styled her look with that signature flare, adding pointed-toe boots, shield sunglasses, and last but not least, a leather bomber jacket.

Kim Kardashian styled her blazer and jeans with a leather bomber jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the fall staple has been on a near constant rotation in the fashion space—ever since Hailey Bieber dubbed the perfect bomber and jeans her unofficial uniform—it's rarely been styled in such a way. In A-list street style, bomber jackets are more often complementing dark trousers or topping a Saint Laurent fall dress.

Kardashian, however, proved this tough jacket belongs over a business-y blazer. It's fall layers, the fashion girl way.

Shop Kim Kardashian's Layered Look

