Kim Kardashian Puts a Fashion-Girl Twist on the Most Timeless Blazer and Jeans Outfit
Fall layers, the fashion girl way.
Kim Kardashian is many things, but basic isn't one of them. For better or worse, the star takes fashion risks, pushing the bounds of what's considered sartorially acceptable. It's for this reason that her latest look feels so surprising.
On Oct. 28, Kardashian continued her weeks-long press tour for her upcoming Netflix show All's Well. Thus far, it's churned out half a dozen couture looks styled by Dani Levi, all with that palpable Kardashian feel. (Read: provocative, high-fashion, and straight from the most exclusive archives.)
Kardashian's latest ensemble, however, was notably casual. She pressed pause on gilded corsets, vintage furs, and gladiator sandals, instead tapping one of the most-worn outfit combinations in the known world: a blazer and jeans. Leaving the Whitby Hotel, the mogul sported a charcoal, pinstriped blazer with her trademark loose-fit denim.
But the star didn't stop there. She styled her look with that signature flare, adding pointed-toe boots, shield sunglasses, and last but not least, a leather bomber jacket.
Though the fall staple has been on a near constant rotation in the fashion space—ever since Hailey Bieber dubbed the perfect bomber and jeans her unofficial uniform—it's rarely been styled in such a way. In A-list street style, bomber jackets are more often complementing dark trousers or topping a Saint Laurent fall dress.
Kardashian, however, proved this tough jacket belongs over a business-y blazer. It's fall layers, the fashion girl way.
Shop Kim Kardashian's Layered Look
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.