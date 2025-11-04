One of the best things about tuning into Wicked's two-year press run has been witnessing the blossoming friendship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The two actors have bonded over portraying Galinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the film adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical, and if their status as best friends wasn't official before, it certainly is now because they just got matching tattoos in honor of Wicked: For Good.

For Good is the sequel to last year's Wicked (it's the film version of the Broadway show's second act), and it's set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 21. Over the weekend, Grande and Erivo celebrated the approaching theatrical release date by sharing a joint Instagram post featuring a behind-the-scenes photo of both of them on set. That was followed by a second photo of their hands, which revealed that the duo got matching "For Good" tattoos on their palms to really cement their bond. "Happy wicked month @wickedmovie ♡," the caption reads.

"For Good" is obviously a reference to the title of the sequel, but it's also the name of the final song in the show, a duet between Galinda and Elphaba in which they sing to each other about how their friendship has changed both of their lives for the better.

This actually isn't the only matching tattoo that Grande and Erivo have gotten over the course of filming Wicked. Erivo revealed during an interview with The New York Times last year that they "got many tattoos" together, including one of a poppy flower on their hands, referencing the poppy fields that are used to cast sleeping spells on certain characters in Wicked and The Wizard of Oz. The film's director, Jon M. Chu, also joked about advising against the cast getting any tattoos until after filming had officially wrapped—but, of course, Erivo and Grande didn't listen.

“I cautioned them to maybe wait to get any tattoos about the movie until AFTER they see it…but they opted to ignore me and got them on like days 3 of rehearsals,” he said.

At this point, there's no telling how many tattoos the duo has gotten together or when the "For Good" tattoo even officially happened, but I'm hoping we'll get to see more of them once the sequel officially premieres.