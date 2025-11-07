Mansur Gavriel launched over a decade ago, but in 2025, it's widely considered an It brand. This year, Zoë Kravitz, Ayo Edebiri, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid pledged loyalty to the New York label’s ballet flats and bucket bags. Now, as of November 6, Jennifer Lawrence has rejoined Mansur Gavriel's clientele after four long years.

Following another press event for Die, My Love, paparazzi photographed Lawrence in her latest all-black look, curated by stylist Jamie Mizrahi. This time, it began with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana shirt dress, featuring long-sleeves, a short band collar, and cascading buttons down the center. The circa-'90s style recently sold on 1stDibs for $840. (Perhaps Mizrahi and Lawrence snatched it up.) This, however, isn’t the only find that will get other chic New Yorkers excited.

Jennifer Lawrence was a vision in all black, including a vintage shirt dress and Mansur Gavriel accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence leaned into her shirtdress’s effortlessness with hassle-free accessories, including her first Mansur Gavriel find: the $695 Kiki Heels. Thick stilettos, pointed toes, and V-shaped vamps set them apart from the other shoes in her closet. Plus, their black leather was a perfect shade match to her Mini Fortuna Bucket bag, also from Mansur Gavriel.

The $695 tote mirrored the charm of The Row's evening purses, of which Lawrence owns a fair share. Statement knots on the top-handle strap's ends added some dimension to the timeless silhouette. The Thursday night interview marked the Mini Fortuna's debut, at least on Lawrence's arm. Judging by its celebrity-beloved counterparts, however, it could become the Oscar winner's calling card in no time.

The bucket bag, after all, was Mansur Gabriel’s defining silhouette when the brand first launched. It catapulted to must-have status in an instant, appearing in everyday and A-list street style alike.

Even Lawrence's jewelry continued the monochrome theme. She sourced Sophie Buhai—the same L.A. jeweler behind her cherished cord necklaces—for pearl drop earrings. Edgy black pendants, made delicately of glass, twisted the classic motif on its head. Their silver hardware matched Lawrence's blink-and-you'll-miss-them anklets, an unseasonal trend she's spearheaded for months. Her trusty Ray-Ban sunglasses ended her set on a proper movie star note.

It's been a minute since Lawrence styled Mansur Gavriel into her outfits—four years, to be exact. Back in 2021, she wore suede Mansur Gavriel mules, but she hasn't tried them since. In the meantime, other A-list New Yorkers—Hadid, Kravitz, and Holmes included—kept the brand in conversation. It's only a matter of time before Lawrence test-drives the ballet flats adored by It girls galore.

