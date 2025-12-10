Thanks to Kansas City's teeth-chattering game-day temps, Taylor Swift has curated a coat collection to rival the longest-serving WAGs. But on December 9, the almost birthday girl traded Chiefs-coded puffers, trenches, and Penny Lanes for a historical piece of Swiftie history: a duffle coat.

Just 24 hours before appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Swift confirmed her arrival in New York City at Chez Margaux. She met up with her close friend and Evermore collaborator, Este Haim, for dinner and a glass of wine (just like "no body, no crime" says). If it wasn't for her signature orange lipstick and circa-2012 outerwear, the Grammy winner might've snuck past the paparazzi. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer dressed her in all-black attire, after all.

Swift's second black coat of the season served as the foundation of her going-out look. Contrary to the wool Auter peacoat she wore on Nov. 3, her Louis Vuitton Double Face Duffle Coat was slightly more structured. Timeless cascading toggles acted in lieu of a zipper, while two oversize patch pockets added dimension to the singular color story. Zoom in to see monochrome leather cuffs buttoned onto either sleeve. The turtleneck of Swift's beloved Alaïa bodysuit barely peeked out from the coat's classic collar.

Taylor Swift was impossible to miss on the steps of Chez Margaux. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's selects created one of her most expensive street style looks to date. The coat itself would set you back $6,400, and that's before adding her new knee-high boots. The Eras Tour star sourced Louis Vuitton for the $2,370 Midtown High Boots, after the Legacy High Boots won her over on Nov. 6. This time, she paired her boots with sparkly Sheertex tights, which could've been plucked off her Eras Tour costume rack.

Heel width was the main difference between both black knee-highs—Swift's new Midtowns boasted stable block heels, as opposed to the Legacy's three-inch stilettos. Monogrammed yellow gold buckles atop each calf leather ankle revealed the Midtowns' Louis Vuitton ID.

Swift's Louis Vuitton theme ended with her designer handbag, though her closet holds the label's Coussin, Camera Box, and Cruiser purses aplenty. She traded LV's monogram print for a patent leather Prada pick: the best-selling Cleo model. As far as Swifties know, the singer hasn't carried a Prada handbag since 2023, when she gave the Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag a go.

Not to worry: Swift's new single-strap silhouette comes with plenty of celebrity approval. In recent years, everyone from Bella Hadid and Emma Watson to Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie have taken the $3,100 purse for a spin.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prada Prada Cleo Patent Leather Bag $3,100 at Prada US

For the most part, her Tuesday evening outfit embodies 2025 Taylor Swift-core to a T. But longtime fans recognize the duffle coat's place within the Swiftie-verse. Back in 2012, she hardly stepped out without a similar style in tow, specifically while dating Harry Styles.

The then-23-year-old pledged allegiance to thigh-grazing duffles in various Red-inspired shades. A Central Park-approved coat in Dec. 2012 mirrored the same column silhouette as her latest Prada topper. At the time, however, she styled it with skinny jeans, cap-toe shoes, and a mustard yellow scarf. Extra points for Swift's messenger-style crossbody bag.

Back in 2012, Taylor wore a similar duffle coat on repeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anything Swift touches—from music to outerwear—has stood the test of time. Even duffle coats are just as classic now as they were over a decade ago. Fall 2025 runway shows from Coach, Simone Rocha, and more cemented toggle coats as an It-piece this year. (Even Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is "obsessed with this style.") Should you be in the market for a new Swift-worthy duffle, shop the curated edit below.

Shop Duffle Coats Inspired by Taylor Swift