Did Rihanna's Blazer, Jeans, and Loafers Come from a Fashion Editor's Capsule Wardrobe?
This is new, even for her.
It's New York Fashion Week, meaning editors and It girls alike are stretching their capsule wardrobes thin. Blazers, T-shirts, and jeans—all longtime, front-row failsafes—are as booked and busy as the models. Even so, Marie Claire didn't expect to see Rihanna wearing the same uniform around West Hollywood on February 12.
Rihanna's NYFW hiatus has been going strong since Sept. 2024, when she surprised fashion insiders beside the Alaïa Spring 2025 runway. It seems she doesn't plan on breaking her no-show streak during the Fall 2026 season. While editors unpacked the latest runways at Tory Burch and Coach, she was photographed running errands.
But even on the opposite end of the country, she was dressed in any editor's signature daytime set. She layered a stark white T-shirt under a blue-and-white pinstripe button-down and an oversize black blazer—perhaps the most modest suit jacket in her closet.
Rihanna is one of Hollywood's most avid jeans wearers, and yet, she rarely styles them this classically. Usually, they're accompanied by fur outerwear of some sort, a trending top (be it polo or rugby), or one-half of a Canadian tuxedo.
Going the light-wash, straight-leg route was surprising for the baggy jeans devotee. Spring 2026 runways seem to be influencing her shift in silhouettes and shades. RiRi has otherwise been pro-dark-denim stance since last June, alongside Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Zoë Kravitz. Perhaps like the shape of her jeans, recent runway trends are behind this revival, too.
If the top portion of the Grammy winner's outfit made you go, "hmm," take a peek at her shoes. Rihanna strolled right past her Puma sneakers and Amina Muaddi stilettos, and instead, opened a brand-new box of black-and-white Miu Miu loafers.
Penny loafers have always been on the outskirts of Rihanna's regular rotation, but they're not completely absent from her shoe rack. She usually requires more avant-garde interpretations, like Maison Margiela's split-toe Tabis she styled last February.
Last May, Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan rounded up Rihanna's take on a capsule wardrobe. Spoiler: not one formula felt as approachable as her latest look. The only T-shirt that made the cut was a graphic slogan tee; the only blazer a shirtless, shoulder-padded style; and loafers were nowhere to be seen.
If we've learned anything from Rihanna's decades-long reign as a street style star, it's that her outfits are impossible to predict. There's an equal chance she'll wear fresh-off-the-runway Dior, or give jeans, a blazer, and loafers another anti-Rihanna spin tomorrow.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.