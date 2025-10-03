Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour was the best display of theme dressing we've seen in years. That's a hill I'll die on (to be resurrected later, as the movie entails). The actor served fans method dressing at the highest possible degree, in looks from Dior to Harris Reed. Even though the tour is now deceased, Ortega's dedication to her character prevails.

This week, Ortega has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, hopping from one A-list front row to another. After showing her support for the two Christians (Dior and Louboutin) earlier in the week, Ortega conjured up yet another hauntingly beautiful look for Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Jenna Ortega attended Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2026 show in a look fresh from the runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her ensemble was straight off the runway she came to watch, the blood red confection played right into her knack for method dressing. With a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and a sheer skirt, the spaghetti strap number was a high-fashion play on her character Lydia Deetz's iconic wedding dress from the first film—a bit of fashion history she's referenced on red carpets past.

Winona Ryder wore a similar wedding dress in the original 1998 film. (Image credit: Google)

The minor details, however, are what give her gown an updated feel. Ortega went for a modern exposed-undies moment and accessorized with a pair of strappy heels also from Givenchy. The pair likewise made their debut in Friday evening's show. More than $10,000-worth of garnet-topped jewels from Clara Chehab finished the monochromatic picture.

Though her glam wasn't technically Lydia-coded, Ortega's perfectly messy half-up 'do certainly embodied a similar aura. She wore a burgundy lip and eyeliner to match, then swiped on a surprising shade of eyeshadow. She went with a bright flamingo pink for an exciting color contrast.

Ortega matched her makeup to her moody red dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The press tour may have ended, but Lydia Deetz's style will live on for an eternity.