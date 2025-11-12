"God I love you, Jennifer Lawrence," wrote Kris Jenner on Instagram in 2015, alongside a birthday post for her unlikely friend. The Kardashian-Jenner family adopted the Oscar winner right then and there. On November 11, Lawrence reunited with Kylie and Kendall Jenner—not on The Kardashians set, but at an invite-only Dior dinner.

Dior's flagship store in Beverly Hills hosted celebrities for an intimate dinner. In lieu of a strict dress code, Kendall, Kylie, and Kennifer chose all-black Dior attire—the holiday season's most foolproof shade.

As Dior's brand ambassador, Lawrence had first dibs on the Spring 2026 collection, though it's still unreleased to the public. She chose Look 58 from Jonathan Anderson's debut womenswear line, beginning with a bow-embellished blouse. Just like the runway model, she tucked the long-sleeve into the matching midi skirt. Three-dimensional, petal-like appliqués cascaded from the high-rise waist to the hem.

Jennifer Lawrence posed with Kylie and Kendall Jenner inside the Dior affair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without the skirt's texture, the Spring 2026 skirt set might've been unrecognizable at Dior's dinner. On the runway, the model wore a towering tricorn hat, a quilted shoulder bag, and multi-color pumps decorated with oversize rosettes atop each toebox. Lawrence, on the other hand, opted out of any Spring 2026 extras. She traded in the gigantic rosettes for pointy black pumps and her beloved anklets.

A model wore Jennifer's skirt set on the Dior Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now, a moment for the Jenners. Instead of fresh-off-the-runway Dior, Kendall did what Kendall does best: sourced the archives. She bought a halter-neck mini dress circa-Dior Spring 2008 from Tab Vintage, a celebrity-beloved secondhand boutique. The L.A. label recently sold the bow-topped LBD for $2,495.

Kylie followed her older sister's lead in a classic LBD of her own. The brand behind the high-neck mini remains a mystery, but there's a chance it boasted Dior tags, too. (It resembled this Loewe LBD, which debuted during Anderson's tenure.) The sleeveless style was laid-back for Kylie Jenner's exhibitionist style—not even a bust cutout or open back disrupted its sleek, ruched exterior. Pointy mules juxtaposed her sister's strappy sandals.

Kendall and Kylie grabbed a photo with Lauren Sánchez, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence may be the KarJenner family's biggest fan, but there's no denying the influence she's had on the A-listers. Kendall and Kylie rarely wear brand-new Dior—their closets host vintage John Galliano-era finds instead. If anyone could urge them to board the Anderson bandwagon, it's J.Law.