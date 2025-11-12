Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner Reunite to Remix All-Black Dior Outfits 3 Ways
The trio goes way back.
"God I love you, Jennifer Lawrence," wrote Kris Jenner on Instagram in 2015, alongside a birthday post for her unlikely friend. The Kardashian-Jenner family adopted the Oscar winner right then and there. On November 11, Lawrence reunited with Kylie and Kendall Jenner—not on The Kardashians set, but at an invite-only Dior dinner.
Dior's flagship store in Beverly Hills hosted celebrities for an intimate dinner. In lieu of a strict dress code, Kendall, Kylie, and Kennifer chose all-black Dior attire—the holiday season's most foolproof shade.
As Dior's brand ambassador, Lawrence had first dibs on the Spring 2026 collection, though it's still unreleased to the public. She chose Look 58 from Jonathan Anderson's debut womenswear line, beginning with a bow-embellished blouse. Just like the runway model, she tucked the long-sleeve into the matching midi skirt. Three-dimensional, petal-like appliqués cascaded from the high-rise waist to the hem.
Without the skirt's texture, the Spring 2026 skirt set might've been unrecognizable at Dior's dinner. On the runway, the model wore a towering tricorn hat, a quilted shoulder bag, and multi-color pumps decorated with oversize rosettes atop each toebox. Lawrence, on the other hand, opted out of any Spring 2026 extras. She traded in the gigantic rosettes for pointy black pumps and her beloved anklets.
Now, a moment for the Jenners. Instead of fresh-off-the-runway Dior, Kendall did what Kendall does best: sourced the archives. She bought a halter-neck mini dress circa-Dior Spring 2008 from Tab Vintage, a celebrity-beloved secondhand boutique. The L.A. label recently sold the bow-topped LBD for $2,495.
Kylie followed her older sister's lead in a classic LBD of her own. The brand behind the high-neck mini remains a mystery, but there's a chance it boasted Dior tags, too. (It resembled this Loewe LBD, which debuted during Anderson's tenure.) The sleeveless style was laid-back for Kylie Jenner's exhibitionist style—not even a bust cutout or open back disrupted its sleek, ruched exterior. Pointy mules juxtaposed her sister's strappy sandals.
Lawrence may be the KarJenner family's biggest fan, but there's no denying the influence she's had on the A-listers. Kendall and Kylie rarely wear brand-new Dior—their closets host vintage John Galliano-era finds instead. If anyone could urge them to board the Anderson bandwagon, it's J.Law.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.