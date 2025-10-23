Despite my many years as a senior fashion editor, I wake up some mornings with a serious case of the "I have nothing to wear"-s. I have a closet overflowing with everything from fleece jackets to '90s slip dresses; Zoë Kravitz's fall ballet flat collection has nothing on mine. And still, I can feel totally uninspired by my wardrobe. On those days, the right celebrity appearing in the right look helps me see the clothes I have in a new light. This time, it's Jennifer Lawrence's leather jacket outfit that fired up my fall formula generator again.

The Die, My Love star had traded her red carpet bubble skirts and vintage Armani Privé gowns for a much simpler offering on October 22. She attended a small screening in a four-part look: a Róhe leather jacket, a white T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and Jude mules. So easy, I could definitely do it.

Jennifer Lawrence promoted Die, My Love alongside an undeniably cool outfit. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lawrence's leather jacket outfit didn't reinvent the color wheel or introduce an entirely new silhouette. Instead, it quietly tweaked an age-old formula with cool-girl brands (like Róhe, the maker of Lawrence's coat) and timeless staples (like her mid-wash jeans). Her jacket shrugged off its moto associations with toggles and a collarless cut. It looks effortless because it is effortless: a black jacket and mules sandwiching jeans and a white T-shirt is fall styling 101. This outfit can handle early-morning low temperatures that rise throughout the day. It can translate from casual corporate offices to weekend plans. And crucially, it doesn't look like it's trying. If I had to redefine "ideal easy outfit," I'd point to Lawrence in this photo.

The Hunger Games actress has a way of making everything from Mary Jane heels to suede bags and Salomon sneakers feel more elevated than average. But I immediately clocked how easy this leather jacket outfit is to copy. At last: the cure to my fall outfit rut.

Shop My Favorite Jennifer Lawrence Leather Jacket Outfit

