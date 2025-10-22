The rise of the "quiet luxury" trend led to a renewed wave of interest in simplistic silhouettes, shooting several lucky products into overnight stardom. Examples include: The Row's Terrasse Shoulder Bag, the Toteme Flip-Flops, Freja New York's Caroline Bag, and, last but certainly not least, Mansur Gavriel's Dream Ballerina Flats.

Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid have worn the $395 style enough times to deem it a fall "favorite," but few worship the flats quite like Zoë Kravitz. The Blink Twice actor has made them the unofficial shoe of her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing them for multiple public outings with her new man.

Even so, Kravitz still goes on regularly-scheduled solo dates with her beloved fall flats, styling them with everything from polka dot dresses and slip skirts to jeans and baseball tees. Yesterday marked another such occasion.

On Oct. 21, the star sat down for dinner at Sushi Park, the celeb-loved Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. (Kendall Jenner and Mary-Kate Olsen were spotted there the exact same night.) Kravitz was without her boyfriend, but her Dream Ballerinas RSVP-ed yes to the Tuesday night dinner date.

She kept with shoes' minimalistic theme, styling a white tee with black trousers and a matching blazer. Other accessories included rounded glasses and the straw basket bag that has likewise become the star of her date night wardrobe.

Zoë Kravitz wears her favorite Mansur Gavriel flats for a Sushi Park dinner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

These shoes are ultimate combination of timeless style and maximum comfort. They boast a '90s-era, glove-style silhouette and a smooth leather outer, with a delicate bow perched on top. And for a cool $395, they're much more attainable than, say The Row's Awar Ballerina Flat.

With so many celebrities wearing them on repeat, there's no doubt these fall flats live up to their "dream" name.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Zoë Kravitz's Fall Outfit