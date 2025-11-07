Some people track the start of the holiday season with Starbucks' seasonal menu. At Marie Claire, we know it's time to get festive when little red dresses return to the celebrity spotlight.

Selena Gomez initiated little red dress season as early as September, with back-to-back minis. Then, Dakota Johnson gave it a proper close-up in Valentino's Cruise 2026 campaign. On November 6, Kaia Gerber took center stage in a classic LRD, encouraging fashion girls to embrace a holiday wardrobe ASAP.

The 2025 WIF Honors tapped Gerber to present her Palm Royale co-star, Kristin Wiig, with the Icon Award at L.A.'s The Beverly Hilton. Stylist Nancy Koté dressed Gerber in her sixth Givenchy dress of the year, straight from creative director Sarah Burton's Fall 2025 collection.

Gerber modeled any fashion girl's dream mini, beginning with a high square neckline, spaghetti-thin straps, and a thigh-length hem. Dart detailing cascading down her bust popped against the sleek satin exterior. The textile hugged Gerber's silhouette, as most of her Givenchy gowns do. (See her custom lace look at the Academy Museum Gala, for proof.) What's more, you can shop her latest LRD if you have $2,750 to spare.

Kaia Gerber stole the show in Givenchy Fall 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber makes it a point to never over-accessorize when she's wearing Givenchy. This look was no different. Her only piece of jewelry? Blink-and-you'll-miss-them hoop earrings in yellow gold. They barely peeked out from underneath her side-parted long bob. In lieu of any other extras, Gerber popped on Miss Z pumps from Christian Louboutin (a.k.a. the patent red-bottoms named after Zendaya).

If Gerber's dress looks familiar, that's because she's worn it before—she modeled it in Burton's Fall 2025 campaign for Givenchy. Back in June, Gerber dressed down its satin finish with the label's two-tone loafers.

Most of the supermodel's Givenchy dresses feature the same elegant square neckline. Last April, she surprised fans at the Broadway opening of Good Night and Good Luck, wearing a noir look-alike. The only difference? Its hem extended beyond her calves.

Flashback to April, when Kaia took to Broadway in a Givenchy LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Come September, a Givenchy-clad Gerber jetted to the Venice Film Festival with her boyfriend, Lewis Pullman. She snuck past the red carpet, but her lacy square-neck LBD was impossible to miss. A partially sheer bodice added some dimension to her signature silhouette.

What a stellar relationship debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber hasn't reached brand ambassador status (yet), but she's as loyal to Givenchy as it gets. Congratulations to Burton for finding herself a devoted fashion girl-turned-fan. And, congratulations to us all for the ultimate reference this holiday party season.

