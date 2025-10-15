Kim Kardashian Styles Skintight SKIMS for the 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Hot Seat
Two viral moments in 24 hours? It's just another day in Kim's world.
Hours after SKIMS' faux bush underwear sold out, Kim Kardashian went viral again. This time, she found herself in the Call Her Daddy podcast interview hot seat as Alex Cooper's latest VIP guest.
Kardashian's interview with Cooper dropped bright and early on October 15. Her brand's $32 thongs weren't a topic of conversation. Even so, the pair had plenty to cover, including Kardashian's dating life, NikeSKIMS, and even the bar exam.
For the 90-minute chat, the A-lister kept her look casual—well, Kardashian Kasual. She sourced the SKIMS shelves for the Fits Everybody Cami in the Onyx colorway. The $48 best-seller featured slim spaghetti straps, a curved neckline, and a built-in shelf bra. She paired it with matching skintight leggings. (Another angle revealed the slip-ons were tights, presumably from SKIMS, too.) They're slightly more opaque than the Shaping Butt Lifting Tights, but the exterior has a similar sheen.
Blink and you'll miss Kardashian's black, peep-toe pumps, which camouflaged into her monochrome set. Satin ribbons—laced up over her leggings—replaced classic straps. Unlike her sisters, who love statement diamonds, Kardashian opted out of jewelry.
I expected to see a Hermès Birkin perched by Kardashian's lace-up heels. It's unclear if she brought a purse to the interview. If she did, the five-figure find remained off-camera.
The mom-of-four isn't the first Kardashian to visit Call Her Daddy. In April 2025, Cooper hosted Khloé Kardashian for a tell-all interview, covering Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, shocking rumors, and more. Her podcast outfit was just as relaxed as Kim's. She styled a black corset, complete with mesh sleeves and a plunging neckline. Instead of black bottoms, Khloé wore ripped jeans alongside denim boots. A single diamond necklace and matching earring studs acted as her only accessories.
At this rate, Call Her Daddy could feature every Kardashian-Jenner before the year's end. During the interview, Kylie Jenner told Cooper via phone call, "I want to do the podcast." Cooper responded, "Kylie, you're next." Remember to act surprised when she arrives at the studio in a King Kylie, all-black outfit.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.