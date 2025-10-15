Hours after SKIMS' faux bush underwear sold out, Kim Kardashian went viral again. This time, she found herself in the Call Her Daddy podcast interview hot seat as Alex Cooper's latest VIP guest.

Kardashian's interview with Cooper dropped bright and early on October 15. Her brand's $32 thongs weren't a topic of conversation. Even so, the pair had plenty to cover, including Kardashian's dating life, NikeSKIMS, and even the bar exam.

For the 90-minute chat, the A-lister kept her look casual—well, Kardashian Kasual. She sourced the SKIMS shelves for the Fits Everybody Cami in the Onyx colorway. The $48 best-seller featured slim spaghetti straps, a curved neckline, and a built-in shelf bra. She paired it with matching skintight leggings. (Another angle revealed the slip-ons were tights, presumably from SKIMS, too.) They're slightly more opaque than the Shaping Butt Lifting Tights, but the exterior has a similar sheen.

Kim Kardashian finally made her Call Her Daddy debut in head-to-toe SKIMS. (Image credit: Call Her Daddy)

Blink and you'll miss Kardashian's black, peep-toe pumps, which camouflaged into her monochrome set. Satin ribbons—laced up over her leggings—replaced classic straps. Unlike her sisters, who love statement diamonds, Kardashian opted out of jewelry.

I expected to see a Hermès Birkin perched by Kardashian's lace-up heels. It's unclear if she brought a purse to the interview. If she did, the five-figure find remained off-camera.

A moment for her all-black attire, please. (Image credit: Call Her Daddy)

The mom-of-four isn't the first Kardashian to visit Call Her Daddy. In April 2025, Cooper hosted Khloé Kardashian for a tell-all interview, covering Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, shocking rumors, and more. Her podcast outfit was just as relaxed as Kim's. She styled a black corset, complete with mesh sleeves and a plunging neckline. Instead of black bottoms, Khloé wore ripped jeans alongside denim boots. A single diamond necklace and matching earring studs acted as her only accessories.

Five months ago, Khloé started the Kardashian x Call Her Daddy streak. (Image credit: YouTube)

At this rate, Call Her Daddy could feature every Kardashian-Jenner before the year's end. During the interview, Kylie Jenner told Cooper via phone call, "I want to do the podcast." Cooper responded, "Kylie, you're next." Remember to act surprised when she arrives at the studio in a King Kylie, all-black outfit.

