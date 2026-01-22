The Chicest Under-$40 Basic in Kylie Jenner's Closet Is a Rising It-Girl Staple
High-low dressing to the max.
To state it plainly, being a Kardashian-Jenner means rarely styling anything under $100. Even the family's basics—whether or not they're from SKIMS—usually cost $50 minimum. But on January 21, Kylie Jenner's anti-budget style took a major dip to under $40, thanks to an affordable best-seller with previous It-girl approval.
The youngest Jenner hasn't been spotted since the 2026 Golden Globes, but she's kept her Instagram Stories stocked with mirror selfies aplenty. Most recently, her 391 million followers refreshed the app to see Jenner in a $38 tank topo from Guizio.
"The Perfect Classic Tank" earned its flattering name, beginning with a U-shaped neckline, high racerback straps, and a cropped hem. Out of five universal shades—white, black, heather gray, olive green, and red—Jenner chose the latter, made from 100% breathable cotton. She paired it with equally effortless bottoms: black sweatpants, plus a matching hoodie tied around her waist. Chanel's Cruise 2025 Small Shopping Bag—crafted from braided beige straw—elevated her look to four-figure status.
Jenner first became a Guizio girl in 2015 through Danielle Guizio's distressed graphic tees. But it seems Hailey Bieber put The Perfect Classic Tank on her radar. Last August, the Rhode founder wore the same affordable tank top, except in white. It looked straight out of the '90s next to Gap's Low-Rise Loose Jeans in her now-signature dark-wash shade. Similar to Jenner, Bieber's woven The Row Park Tote ended her flip-flop outfit on a high-low note.
Guizio's cool-girl tops have been the industry's best-kept secret for years. Everyone from Bella Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter to Millie Bobby Brown and Addison Rae have styled their selects on repeat since 2024. The Liana Top, the Ara Top, and the Cielo Top were the most popular picks, all of which are still shoppable today.
With another endorsement from Jenner, Guizio's year could look a lot like It girl history repeating Before another fashion girl—or Kardashian-Jenner—sells out their basics, shop the curated edit below.
Shop Affordable Tops Inspired by Kylie Jenner and Other Guizio Girls
