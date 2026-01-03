After recreating a vintage John Galliano runway look for the Kardashian Christmas party, Kylie Jenner is showcasing what fans can expect from her 2026 style. In a series of Instagram Stories, Jenner revealed two expensive Hermès bags, some enviable Chanel luggage, a slick gold bikini, and her Alo Yoga essentials.

In her first video clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder could be seen wearing a sold-out Lisa Marie Fernandez Pamela Two-Piece Swimsuit. She accessorized her metallic bikini with $26,700 Cartier Panthère De Cartier Stud Earrings, which she wore with a matching $30,500 Panthère De Cartier Pendant.

Kylie Jenner is starting 2026 in a gold bikini. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

In another Instagram Story, Jenner shared a photo of her elite luggage. Firstly, a rare Hermès HAC (Haut à Courroies) bag—in the fashion house's taller travel style—in a black crocodile leather was featured, alongside a more classic Hermès Birkin in a similar fabric. A black leather Chanel suitcase completed the makeup mogul's travel ensemble.

Kylie Jenner's chic 2026 luggage. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Hermès Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 35 Black $41,995 at FASHIONPHILE

Finally, the reality star posed in a matching Alo Yoga set, comprised of the brand's Airlift Moonlight Bra and a pair of Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Leggings, both in black. In the mirror selfie, Jenner's phone case—featuring an Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount—was also visible.

Kylie Jenner posing in her Alo Yoga essentials. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

According to Jenner, 2026 style is the perfect combination of high-end fashion and everyday workout essentials.

