Kylie Jenner Is Starting 2026 With Two Rare Hermès Bags, a Gold Bikini, and Some Alo Yoga Essentials
Her accessories included Cartier jewelry worth $57,200.
After recreating a vintage John Galliano runway look for the Kardashian Christmas party, Kylie Jenner is showcasing what fans can expect from her 2026 style. In a series of Instagram Stories, Jenner revealed two expensive Hermès bags, some enviable Chanel luggage, a slick gold bikini, and her Alo Yoga essentials.
In her first video clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder could be seen wearing a sold-out Lisa Marie Fernandez Pamela Two-Piece Swimsuit. She accessorized her metallic bikini with $26,700 Cartier Panthère De Cartier Stud Earrings, which she wore with a matching $30,500 Panthère De Cartier Pendant.
In another Instagram Story, Jenner shared a photo of her elite luggage. Firstly, a rare Hermès HAC (Haut à Courroies) bag—in the fashion house's taller travel style—in a black crocodile leather was featured, alongside a more classic Hermès Birkin in a similar fabric. A black leather Chanel suitcase completed the makeup mogul's travel ensemble.
Finally, the reality star posed in a matching Alo Yoga set, comprised of the brand's Airlift Moonlight Bra and a pair of Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Leggings, both in black. In the mirror selfie, Jenner's phone case—featuring an Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount—was also visible.
According to Jenner, 2026 style is the perfect combination of high-end fashion and everyday workout essentials.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.