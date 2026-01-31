Lily Allen Asks "Who's Madeline?" in a Plush White Fur Coat, Knee-High Boots, and a Glittering Tiara
A pair of long black leather gloves completed this West End Girl's look.
Lily Allen is continuing to celebrate the success of her fifth studio album, West End Girl, with a secret record signing. On Friday, January 30, Maison Bertaux in Soho, London, transformed into Choux's Madeline especially for Allen. For the occasion, the singer donned a luxurious white fur coat, a sparkling tiara, and knee-high black leather boots.
The "Smile" singer matched her knee-high boots to her long black leather gloves, which contrasted perfectly with her sumptuous white fur coat. Allen wore a delicate, sparkling, tiara-style headband, and completed her outfit with a pair of sheer black tights.
Allen shared photos from the event on Instagram, along with the caption, "thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with me...duane reade bags at the ready, all West End Girl formats available now xo."
In keeping with the album's content, Allen released West End Girl on a butt plug-shaped USB stick, as well as on vinyl and CD. And if you're a fan of Allen's latest style era, it might be time to recreate her latest outfit.
