Lily Allen is continuing to celebrate the success of her fifth studio album, West End Girl, with a secret record signing. On Friday, January 30, Maison Bertaux in Soho, London, transformed into Choux's Madeline especially for Allen. For the occasion, the singer donned a luxurious white fur coat, a sparkling tiara, and knee-high black leather boots.

The "Smile" singer matched her knee-high boots to her long black leather gloves, which contrasted perfectly with her sumptuous white fur coat. Allen wore a delicate, sparkling, tiara-style headband, and completed her outfit with a pair of sheer black tights.

Allen shared photos from the event on Instagram, along with the caption, "thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with me...duane reade bags at the ready, all West End Girl formats available now xo."

Lily Allen attends a special signing of her new album West End Girl at Choux's Madeline? on January 30, 2026 in London, England. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Lily Allen pairs her luxe fur coat with black leather boots. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In keeping with the album's content, Allen released West End Girl on a butt plug-shaped USB stick, as well as on vinyl and CD. And if you're a fan of Allen's latest style era, it might be time to recreate her latest outfit.

