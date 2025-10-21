At this point, Selena Gomez is a late-night TV regular. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon hosted her multiple times this year. Her daytime appearances, on the other hand, are more rare. On October 20, The Jennifer Hudson Show welcomed Gomez in a burgundy suit, marking her first mid-day interview since March.

Gomez's longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, prepped the star for the show (and the TikTok-viral spirit tunnel). Her shoulder-padded Ronny Kobo set—named the Michelle—looked straight from her Only Murders in the Building character's closet. Turns out, the double-breasted blazer and pleated trousers made up one jumpsuit. Each select connected via the high-rise waistline. A $580 Khaite belt further emphasized the slit-back-silhouette in all its tailored glory. Patent leather pumps from Jimmy Choo finished the monochrome color story.

Selena Gomez posed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in her trusty Ronny Kobo piece. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez curated her Effy jewelry around her $225,000 engagement ring's gold hardware. She coupled $2,000 diamond drop earrings with four-figure pavé rings.

Gomez paired her one-piece suit with Effy jewelry and Jimmy Choo pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suits from Ronny Kobo appear to be Gomez's signature TV interview formula. Last March, she surprised fans on The Drew Barrymore Show wearing the same Michelle Jumpsuit, in the gray pinstripe colorway. She styled the $688 one-piece with the aforementioned Jimmy Choos, too—but in black. Gomez also swapped her Khaite belt for a Western variation from Celine.

In March 2025, she wore the same $688 suit, just in gray. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez is on a suit streak this year, both on and off screen. In Season 5 Episode 4 of Only Murders in the Building, she portrayed Mabel in a burgundy suit from LaPointe. Its shoulders were just as striking in satin.

Clearly, the method dressing trend has stretched to Gomez's personal style. Now with suit season in full swing, expect more along the same lines in coming weeks.

Shop Suits Inspired by Selena Gomez

