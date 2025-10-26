Celebrities are sending a clear message: fall 2025 is all about the bob haircut. Just this week, supermodel Iman paid tribute to Old Hollywood glamour with her take on the bob, and Janet Jackson's long bob hairstyle created envy in everyone who saw it. Now, Sydney Sweeney is here to deliver the memo once and for all by pairing a wavy blonde bob haircut with a custom Miu Miu gown fit for a princess.

Sweeney took to the red carpet on Saturday, October 25 for the premiere of Christy at the 2025 AFI FEST in Hollywood. For the occasion, the Euphoria star—who is styled by Molly Dickson—wore a custom Miu Miu gown constructed from delicate baby pink floral lace. The halter gown featured a belted drop-waist, and cascaded into voluminous lace layers, ending in a sumptuous train.

The actress's outfit was accessorized with jewels from Kallati and Le Vian. Sweeney paired Kallati's $23,190 14k rose gold sapphire ring and $13,020 14k white gold and rose quartz earrings with Le Vian's $6,697.50 14k white gold ring for extra sparkle on the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney wears custom Miu Miu at the Christy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney wears custom Miu Miu at the Christy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Sweeney's perfect bob was created by her colorist, Jacob Schwartz , and hairstylist Glen Coco . Discussing the transformation, Schwartz told Vogue, "Sydney was looking for a change and wanted to have a big hair moment for the red carpet to support her new movie, Christy...It felt like the perfect time to do something bold."

As well as drastically changing her hairstyle, Sweeney wanted to transform her hair color, too. "It's more of an icy blonde," Schwartz told the outlet. "The color really makes her eyes and features pop and complements the cut so well."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez styled Sweeney for the premiere using Armani Beauty, including the brand's Luminous Silk Foundation, Cheek Tint, and Vertigo Mascara. The end result was a red carpet look worthy of royalty.