On behalf of NYC-based Swifties, I'd like to thank the NFL for scheduling the Kansas City Chiefs game to play New York's Buffalo Bills. Because of you (whoever you are), Taylor Swift is celebrating Halloween in the city with fiancé Travis Kelce—and thus, has made her long-awaited street style return.

Swift stepped out on Oct. 30, dressed in an extremely fall-coded outfit. Any New York City hotspot, big or small, would've welcomed Swift with open arms, but she ultimately chose Chez Margaux, a private members' only club in the Meatpacking District. (Swift almost always stops by when she's in town.) Photographers aplenty posted up outside the restaurant, ready to capture every angle of Swift's evening look.

Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer outfitted the Grammy winner in all-brown attire, starting with an oversize Magda Butrym aviator jacket (photos here). She unzipped the style ever-so-slightly to reveal yet another Dôen dress. Swift went with the mini Agathe Sweater Dress, made entirely of cashmere. From its turtleneck to the elbow-length sleeves, it was a perfect fall pick.

Her outerwear, however, was a surprising choice for the pop star, who typically prefers plaid blazers and trench coats to edgy leather bomber jackets. Typically, that's Hailey Bieber's domain. In fact, Swift's look was almost a bar-for-bar remake of an ensemble she debuted in 2023.

Bieber also wore a Magda Butrym cashmere sweater, layering it under an oversize leather bomber from Saint Laurent. Like Swift's look, both staples came in chocolate brown.

Back in Nov. 2023, Hailey Bieber wore a strikingly similar sweater set and jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though Bieber styled the look with her trademark leather loafers, Swift kept up the monochrome momentum with suede knee-high boots. She sourced Manolo Blahnik's Lina boots—the label behind her Life of a Showgirl "It's Frightening" edition heels—in a similar chocolate hue. The knee-highs would set you back $1,675, but compared to the rest of her accessories, they're downright affordable.

Louis Vuitton's Camera Box Bag added some dimension to Swift's one-color 'fit. It was brown and featured the atelier's two-tone monogram. (Blake Lively and Emma Stone also keep the rare crossbody on regular rotation.)

Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Camera Box Nm $3,250 at FASHIONPHILE

Even in chaotic paparazzi pics, Swift's engagement ring was impossible to miss. The custom sparkler from Kindred Lubeck started a yellow gold theme in the accessory department. Swift paired it with her $59,000 Tambour Watch, another creation of Louis Vuitton, and Nouvel Heritage's Monday Morning Mood Hoops.

Should Swift opt out of the Halloween scene tonight, her pregame outfit will surely tide fans over until football Sunday.