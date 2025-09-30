Every Met Gala enthusiast knows Zendaya adores an outfit change. (See her trio of looks at 2024's first Monday in May.) So, it's no surprise that Louis Vuitton loaned her a two-in-one outfit for the Spring 2026 show.

Once the curtain closed on creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's Paris Fashion Week fête, Zendaya wasted no time getting comfortable. She posed with fans outside her five-star hotel in a summer-ified version of her Resort 2026 set: a white tank and micro-mini shorts. The scoop-neck style was as casual as it gets: ribbed, sleeveless, and skintight.

It bared a striking resemblance to the Kendall Jenner's beloved Hanes tank. Remember the under-$20 basic Jenner wore to the New York Knicks game in May? That's the one. Instead of Jenner's nude cami underneath, Z went bra-less, as she frequently does abroad.

Zendaya met up with starstruck fans outside her hotel. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, a moment for her bottoms. Given the 80° Fahrenheit weather in Paris, trouser-looking shorts were the obvious (yet un-September-ish) choice. They shined in the same metallic molten silver as her Louis Vuitton show look.

Mere hours earlier, the Challengers actor arrived at Ghesquière's presentation in the same structured shorts. However, you wouldn't have known it. They hid underneath Zendaya's pièce de résistance: a thigh-length coat dress courtesy of the Resort 2026 line. Ghesquière filled in the gaps—left by the fur-trimmed cuffs and collar—with the familiar glitter fabric. Even cascading bows down her front followed the metallic memo.

Around noon in Paris, Zendaya brought her fashion A-game to the Louis Vuitton show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fan's video confirmed Zendaya's silver high heels remained in the mix. It's not confirmed whether she opted for her usual Christian Louboutins or a new designer, however.

Though Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland, was noticeably absent from the show, her five-carat engagement ring certainly wasn't. Back at her hotel, it reappeared front and center. (You'd need a blindfold to miss the Jessica McCormack design, in all its East-West glory.) Stay tuned to see where her sparkler travels to next. My bet's on an after-party or two.

