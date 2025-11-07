On The Life of a Showgirl's track "CANCELLED!" Taylor Swift sings she likes her friends "cloaked in Gucci and in scandal." Where her wardrobe's concerned, the billionaire singer prefers head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. At least, that's what her all-black, $12,520 look for a night at New York City's Zero Bond suggests.

For their second date night this week, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at their private members' club in Manhattan looking like they'd just left a private shopping appointment at Louis Vuitton's Fifth Avenue flagship. Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, entirely tapped Louis Vuitton for her look: a ribbed sweater with a chain detail at the neckline ($2,020), a foldover wool skirt ($2,750), a pair of "Legacy" black knee high boots ($1,940), and an embossed Coussin Pm Bag ($4,950). If onlookers hadn't read that Swift became the world's richest female musician off the success of her Eras Tour, a glance at this $11,660 receipt would tip them off.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Zero Bond on November 6 with Swift's Louis Vuitton outfit ready for the cameras. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The majority of Swift's accessories were equally indicative of her net worth. First, there's the diamond engagement ring custom-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Arifex Fine: an Old Mine diamond in an engraved gold band. Then, there's the Cartier Love bracelet and 100 Ways diamond bangle she stacked on her wrist.

Only two pieces slipped by the designer requirement: a $25 hair clip by Petit Moments that pulled Swift's hair into a low bun, and a pair of lace tights layered under Swift's Louis Vuitton skirt. Those came from Fleur du Mal, a celebrity-favorite brand for intimates and hosiery.

The night before, Swift and Kelce had coordinated their date-night outfits for a trip to The Polo Bar down to their gold necklaces. This time, Kelce opted for a contrasting corduroy set. His fiancé still picked up on the color palette with her signature red lipstick—which, at this rate, may have come from Louis Vuitton's La Beauté line instead of the usual Pat McGrath Labs.

Swift's Fleur du Mal tights, Petit Moments hair clip, and engagement ring were her few non-Louis Vuitton pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton has risen to the top of Taylor Swift's NFL-themed wish list over the past two years. Throughout the 2024-2025 Kansas City Chiefs season, she took her tunnel walks in a range of Louis Vuitton pull-over sweatshirts and bags—often accented by her $54,000 Louis Vuitton watch. When Kelce's team clinched their AFC Championship in January, she even ran onto the field in an LV-coated jacket, beanie, and knit gloves.

The singer hasn't taken advantage of official photo-ops at Arrowhead Stadium this season. Still, snaps taken of her suite revealed she styled her Chiefs vs. Detriot Lions Ganni jersey with Louis Vuitton hoop earrings.

When Taylor Swift took tunnel walks at Kansas City Chiefs games last season, she was often spotted wearing Louis Vuitton pull-overs and bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift also wore a Louis Vuitton-branded jacket and hat to the 2025 AFC Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's street style has lately taken a turn for the all-out luxurious. With the exception of items like a Dôen knit dress here and a Reformation sweater there, she's otherwise stacking pieces by the likes of Miu Miu, Alaïa, and Stella McCartney into her looks. If "Wi$h Li$t" ever gets the remix treatment, it might just include a shopping spree verse.