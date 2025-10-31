Don't let naysayers tell you otherwise: The naked dress trend hasn't yet reached its peak. Need proof? See Teyana Taylor's recent red carpet walk.

On Oct. 30, the Marie Claire cover star attended the Time100 Next Gala in a daring Tom Ford creation. Looking like a runway model herself, Taylor tackled Look 44 from the designer's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The gown featured a silhouette like you've never seen. It had a thong-like bodice, boasting only a thin strand of mesh. The narrow strip held on for dear life, stretching from her neck to her hips, where it widened into a mermaid maxi skirt.

Taylor took zero shortcuts with the risqué design—going mostly bare beneath. Her only undergarments were matching low-rise thong, which shone through the mesh. She chose a timeless tuxedo jacket, also from Tom Ford, in lieu of a bra—its lapels just wide enough to cover her bust.

Leave it to Teyana Taylor to take naked dressing to new heights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor famously styles herself, making her Tom Ford pull even more impressive. The 60-piece collection debuted on Oct. 1, alongside plunging gowns, leather outerwear, and classic tailoring. Naturally, Taylor's dress stood out of the lineup, due to its bold use of mesh (or lack there of). Her interpretation appeared almost identical to that of the Spring/Summer 2026 runway.

A model wore Teyana's dress in the Tom Ford Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Creative director Haider Ackermann dressed his model without a single accessory. Taylor, on the other hand, frosted herself with bezeled drop earrings and mismatched rings.

Simple earrings ensured all eyes went to her dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Taylor's latest look is certainly her most naked, the All's Fair star has been building up to this moment for years. The actor attended her first Met Gala in 2021 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung gown of similar daringness. It featured a criss-cross bra and a metallic train. The skirt's thigh-high slit, occasional cutouts, and draped back left fans speechless (as she so often does).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She's been naked dressing for a minute, even at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Taylor's look is any indication, the naked dressing trend is still very much thriving.