The phrase “wardrobe basics” gets thrown around by editors and stylists, but what does it really mean? Essentially, wardrobe basics are those items that you may overlook but are essential to cultivating a functioning and versatile closet. Think: a great white T-shirt or a black long-sleeve. They don’t feel that noteworthy on their own, but when styled, they act as the perfect canvas for adding personal touches. You can layer over them or simply wear them on their own, and you’ll always look put-together—that’s why having them in our closet is so important. And who else would show us the power of a great staple than Cindy Crawford, one of the most stylish women in fashion?

While out in Los Angeles, the iconic ‘90s supermodel looked effortless in a straightforward outfit: A Breton sweater, a pair of dark-wash jeans, and black loafers. With her hair down and her large aviator sunglasses on, you can tell this outfit was meant to get Crawford through a day of running errands with ease. Call it quiet luxury or just the epitome of off-duty dressing, but this is a look you can copy over (and over) again. For accessories, she wore a tote over her shoulder and added a small gold chain choker—easy!

(Image credit: Backgrid)

These types of looks have become popular amongst the A-list fashion set. Actresses like Katie Holmes have been relying on wardrobe staples like one singular camel coat during this winter season. Margot Robbie recently eschewed her Barbie-coded fare for a Bottega Veneta ensemble perfect for wearing to the office. These are the kind of outfits you might notice your mom or best friend wear—and that’s why we love it. Crawford's daughter, fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber, also does a great job of mixing and matching attainable wardrobe basics in her street style. She loves a Birkenstock clog, a timeless trench coat, and a basic tee or sweater.

Anyone can lean into the ‘90s off-duty supermodel look that Crawford’s outfit so perfectly captures. The look is casual but, it’s something you can always use as a launchpad for adding your personal touches. Maybe you prefer a turtleneck or white sneakers. Nonetheless, let this be a reminder to invest in the simple things you'll get lots of wear out of.

If you’re looking to slowly build a timeless wardrobe this year, look no further than Crawford’s staples. A half-zip sweater is ideal for lounging or going out, and you can’t go wrong with a pair of black jeans. Plus, you know by now our feelings on horse-bit loafers (Spoiler: we approve.) And, you can mix and match these items with almost everything in your closet—that’s the styling magic of wardrobe basics!