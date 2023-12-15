Here in New York, the months between October and March are considered "coat months." Not just winter, but the time of year when coats become the only signifier of a good outfit because they're often the only part of an outfit people see. A good dress or a great pair of jeans are useless if they're tucked away behind a massive puffer jacket. This is something that Emily Ratajkowski knows well. While walking around New York City on December 15, the model proved that coats *are* the entire outfit in a very statement-making furry plaid maxi coat.
Ratajkowski's coat is one she's worn before. It originally debuted as a part of Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection. She was first spotted in the plaid style shortly after in January 2018—and she's pulled it out yet again for winter 2024. From what we can tell, at least, the rest of the model's outfit was kept simple. She wore only a pair of slightly flare-legged black trousers and a pair of chunky black dad sneakers. In true New Yorker fashion, she only accessorized with an iced coffee in one hand and a pair of slender round glasses. The morning coffee run has never looked so good.
Maxi coats like Ratajkowski’s used to scare me, but they’ve become a staple in my winter wardrobe. As someone who’s five-foot-two on a good day, I thought they would make me look shorter than I am and opted for a cropped puffer jacket instead. However, after spending one too many snowy winter days freezing from the waist down, I finally leaned into the look. I will not be going back any time soon.
Not only was I warmer than ever before, but I found that a maxi coat actually made me look longer, especially when styled with a pair of heels. They also work great worn over a formal look. Nothing ruins an amazing party dress like a bleh black puffer. A maxi version—especially one with fun furry details like EmRata’s—complete the look without competing for attention. Or, they’re great when you want to look pulled together with zero effort. Sweatpants and sneakers feel like more of a look when worn under a plaid or furry coat, don’t you think?
Ahead, shop a few maxi coats that will keep you warm (and cute) this winter. Consider this my early holiday present to you. While each of these might not necessarily be exact replicas of her Prada favorite, but they each have something special about them that will make you stand out on the street.
Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Coat
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 Is Happening—With Several 'White Lotus'-Style Twists
Nicole Kidman's wellness guru will face a new cast in a new setting.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Fantasia Barrino is Owning Her “Comeback Moment” With Impeccable Style
The former "American Idol" star is dominating the fashion game ahead of her "The Color Purple" debut.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Meghan Thee Stallion's Long Blonde Hair Is a Tribute to Regina George
It's not our fault we're, like, in love with her or something.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Kendall Jenner Offered an Apocalyptic Take on Après Ski Style
She forewent her typical minimalism for a dark and gothic vibe in Aspen.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Hailey Bieber Continues to Reinvent the No-Pants Trend—This Time in Micro Shorts
Her latest pantless look felt very "Lady Di leaving the gym"—only sans pants.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Zoë Kravitz Wore a Lone Red Sock to Taylor Swift’s Birthday Party
Blair Waldorf, anyone?
By Emma Childs
-
Kendall Jenner's Little Black Dress Was a Masterclass in Simplicity
She also wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner in a LBD last night.
By Melony Forcier
-
Paradoxically, Suki Waterhouse's New-Mom Style Includes Dad Sneakers
We'd expect mom jeans, maybe, but chunky, Adam Sandler-approved sneaks? How interesting!
By India Roby
-
Hailey Bieber Wore a Teeny-Tiny Crop Top to Church
Two weeks ago, she wore no pants in the pews. Now, it's a midriff moment.
By India Roby
-
Blake Lively Embraced Punk-Rock Style for Taylor Swift's Birthday Dinner
It's giving strong 'Reputation' vibes, no?
By Melony Forcier
-
At Long Last: Bella Hadid Staged Her Street Style Return
Hadid, the queen of quirky-cool style, might be turning over a new fashion leaf.
By Maria Santa Poggi