Here in New York, the months between October and March are considered "coat months." Not just winter, but the time of year when coats become the only signifier of a good outfit because they're often the only part of an outfit people see. A good dress or a great pair of jeans are useless if they're tucked away behind a massive puffer jacket. This is something that Emily Ratajkowski knows well. While walking around New York City on December 15, the model proved that coats *are* the entire outfit in a very statement-making furry plaid maxi coat.

Ratajkowski's coat is one she's worn before. It originally debuted as a part of Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection. She was first spotted in the plaid style shortly after in January 2018—and she's pulled it out yet again for winter 2024. From what we can tell, at least, the rest of the model's outfit was kept simple. She wore only a pair of slightly flare-legged black trousers and a pair of chunky black dad sneakers. In true New Yorker fashion, she only accessorized with an iced coffee in one hand and a pair of slender round glasses. The morning coffee run has never looked so good.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maxi coats like Ratajkowski’s used to scare me, but they’ve become a staple in my winter wardrobe. As someone who’s five-foot-two on a good day, I thought they would make me look shorter than I am and opted for a cropped puffer jacket instead. However, after spending one too many snowy winter days freezing from the waist down, I finally leaned into the look. I will not be going back any time soon.

Not only was I warmer than ever before, but I found that a maxi coat actually made me look longer, especially when styled with a pair of heels. They also work great worn over a formal look. Nothing ruins an amazing party dress like a bleh black puffer. A maxi version—especially one with fun furry details like EmRata’s—complete the look without competing for attention. Or, they’re great when you want to look pulled together with zero effort. Sweatpants and sneakers feel like more of a look when worn under a plaid or furry coat, don’t you think?

Ahead, shop a few maxi coats that will keep you warm (and cute) this winter. Consider this my early holiday present to you. While each of these might not necessarily be exact replicas of her Prada favorite, but they each have something special about them that will make you stand out on the street.