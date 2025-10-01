I've Worked in Fashion For 20 Years—These Are My No-Fuss Fall Essentials

Fall has always been my favorite season. I love those warm days that fade into cooler mornings and evenings, when the air feels crisp, and I finally get the chance to layer cardigans and lighter jackets. My trick during seasonal changes is to invest in a few new pieces that instantly refresh my wardrobe while still revisiting my tried-and-true staples. It makes everything feel new again..

Here are the pieces I'm loving as we head into the new season.

Uniqlo Basics

(Image credit: Marina Larroudé)

I’m obsessed with Uniqlo—it’s where I shop for all of my crewneck sweaters. I especially LOVE their merino styles for the tight, flattering fit. They work beautifully as a simple base layer under a blazer or on their own. This is genuinely my best styling trick: I own them in multiple colors, and in the colder months, I almost always start my day with a Uniqlo merino sweater paired with printed pants, jeans, or skirts. You really can’t go wrong. It ages so well.

This season, one of my latest finds was a cropped blue button-down shirt from JW Anderson for Uniqlo. It was under $40, but the shade of blue is so perfect it feels like I’m slipping into the latest Dior collection. I paired it with an old Prada full skirt and silver pumps to add a touch of elegance to the outfit. And of course, I’ve been rotating my Larroudé ines heels in four colors—ivory, black, silver, and burgundy velvet—throughout the week.

Lots of Leopard

(Image credit: Marina Larroudé)

I’ve also been leaning into leopard prints lately. I picked up a new Anine Bing sweatshirt and a cashmere twin set from J.Crew, which is currently sold out—but I found a similar option. I have been styling both with my go-to Toteme twisted denim and again, my Larroudé Ines kitten heel pumps.

Floaty Florals

(Image credit: Marina Larroudé)

One new special piece I recently got was this floral, flowy top from Dôen. I feel so dressed up wearing so many ruffles during the day. And I love the feeling of wearing something special during my workweek. I’ve always had a soft spot for ultra-feminine silhouettes, and this one feels especially romantic for fall. I pair it with my previously-mentioned Toteme jeans, and I'm good to go.

Another item I’m loving this fall is the Larroudé Verona flats in shearling. They're so cozy, keeping me warm, but put together.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Modern Wardrobe Staples

(Image credit: Marina Larroudé)

The true star of my wardrobe right now is the Larroudé x Candy Pratts Price white loafer. It’s the pair I keep reaching for because it makes even my most familiar outfits feel fresh. The menswear-inspired shape and crisp white color give every look a modern edge. I’ve worn them with vintage skirt suits from Marine Serre, a red Courrèges skirt, and even an old Gucci cardigan—each time, they completely transform the outfit.

When evening comes, my go-to has been the Larroudé Jasmin mule. It’s sleek, sexy, versatile, and unbelievably comfortable. Trust me—it might be my favorite shoe right now, hands down the pair I rely on most for nights out.

For me, fall is all about rediscovering old favorites while mixing in thoughtful new pieces that make getting dressed exciting all over again.