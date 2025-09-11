NYC A-Listers Are Styling J.Crew's Fall Collection—13 Finds I'm Shopping From Their Real-Life Catalog
They convinced me to overhaul my wardrobe in time for fashion month.
I felt myself coming down with a serious case of the "I have nothing to wear"-s before New York Fashion Week this September. My sweaters felt stale. My jeans seemed way too out of step from fall's denim trends. My tote bags slouched in a way that read more "overstuffed" than "intentional." And when I looked around at beloved-but-controversial street style trends, I didn't see outfits I wanted to copy and paste into my own closet. Just when it seemed inspiration would evade me all season, J.Crew's fall collection came to my rescue—but not from my usual scroll on its store app.
Instead, the epicenter of each fall's best preppy pieces took over 190 Bowery, a downtown New York City landmark; decorated it like a cross between an Ivy League Library and an editor-in-chief's walk-in closet; and filled it with some of the city's best-dressed residents. The likes of Emmy-winner Anna Sawai, writer-actress-director Cazzie David, SNL star Chloe Fineman, and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart all stopped by in a mix of fall trends and true-to-them staples. (Think: a varsity striped sweater and leather mini skirt here, a suede trench coat styled like a mini dress there.) The result? A living, breathing catalog, modeling a J.Crew fall collection I could instantly envision myself wearing, too.
None of the women in this vision-board crowd wore her J.Crew the same way. Where one A-lister saw a moment to model relaxed charmeuse pants and a classic sweater, another elevated her loafer outfit with a printed mini skirt and a relaxed barn jacket. Everyone captured that quintessentially cool, slightly academic, and all-around effortless look that's made the J.Crew renaissance of the past few years so exciting to shop.
After scrolling these exemplary outfits, I built my own J.Crew fall collection shopping list. More importantly, I suddenly knew exactly what I could wear with confidence for fashion week—and the entire season ahead.
Let's start with the most foundational piece on the lineup: a re-edition of J.Crew's rollneck sweater. I've worn a navy rollneck over jeans, satin skirts, and velvet slip dresses for three falls in a row. With Martha Stewart as my new cozy-chic blueprint, I'm ordering the white rendition.
There's something delightfully retro about this striped sweater I caught in J.Crew's fall collection. Maybe it's the ultra-saturated shade of blue, maybe it's the varied width of the stripes. Either way, I can't wait to try this with a leather midi skirt or high-rise indigo denim.
New York Fashion Week is barely a day in motion, but I've already seen so many cuffed jeans—beginning with J.Crew's fall collection event. Unlike the creatives and influencers I've seen out in the wild, I'll keep mine simple with a tucked-in T-shirt, a belt, and ballet flats.
I've been noticing A-listers styling their best fall jackets as standalone dresses. I wasn't confident in trying the look myself until I saw Chloe Fineman test this J.Crew coat. Of course, I'm still just as likely to wear it with everything from knit dresses to chinos.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.