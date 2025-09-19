I sat out on New York Fashion Week this season, but that doesn't mean I didn't keep tabs on everything that was going on. As good as the fashion was on the runways, it may have been even better on the street style set—especially the footwear.

This season, my eyes were glued to the fall shoe trends at New York Fashion Week. From understated cowboy boots to classic loafers and flats, insiders opted for surprisingly wearable fall footwear. What's more surprising is that all of the shoe trends I spotted and am obsessing over this season are shockingly affordable—as in $200 and under.

To prove it to you, I rounded up my favorite styles I spotted on the heels of fashion week-goers and exactly how to shop them on a budget. Thanks to some of my favorite retailers—Zara, H&M, and Mango—it's never been easier (or more affordable!) to dress like an It girl this fall. File this under: Spring runway trends you can already shop.

Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots are still trending for fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Western-inspired fashion ebbs and flows in popularity, but after New York Fashion Week, there's no denying that cowboy boots are a crowd favorite. If you don't want to go full Western, opt for a pared-down version of the trend with pointed-toe silhouettes and topstitching details.

Suede Shoes

Suede shoes are so easy to style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Suede is a trend I can practically guarantee will return every fall. Aside from suede bags and jackets, the New York Fashion Week crowd adopted the luxe fall fabric for their footwear. Whether you opt for knee-high boots or a pair of luxe brown sneakers, you can count on suede shoes to have major lasting power.

Mary Jane Flats

Mary Jane-style flats are so cute (and chic.) (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ballet flats are nothing new—the transitional flat shoe has been a comfortable favorite among It girls for several seasons now. However, the Spring 2026 Fashion Week set clearly prefers their flats with a chic Mary Jane strap. Not only that, but I also spotted the silhouette in a variety of bold patterns and colors, such as cherry red, leopard, and cow print.

Loafers

Loafers are the preppy pick I'm standing by. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Loafers are less of a trend and more of a fall essential. That being said, I noticed an overwhelming amount of the preppy shoes among the street style crowd. Insiders wore loafers with socks, anklets, midi dresses, and skirts, offering plenty of fresh outfit inspiration.

Ladylike Pumps

Pumps are a classic style that are coming back. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In a similar vein, the street style set has turned to another classic shoe for fall: pumps. From kitten heels to slingbacks, the heels spotted on fashion week attendees are nothing short of ladylike and elegant. Throw on a pointed-toe pair with nearly anything in your fall wardrobe, and your look is instantly elevated.