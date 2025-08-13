I’m Skipping Straight to Fall With These Under-$200 Nordstrom Finds
Transitional season, who?
If I had my way, I would wear fall fashion year-round. My style peaks at 65 degrees, so I enjoy shopping for the coolest fall finds. Nordstrom’s new-in section offers the best selection of chic cold-weather essentials, so I take the time to pick the pieces worth investing in before the cold weather hits.
The items on this list range from trendy sweaters to some of the most popular shoes this season. There are also classic Levi’s jeans (which I own and love) along with a few early fall jackets that are perfect for layering over my best transitional outfits. Everything in my selection costs less than $200, so you can buy a few pieces at once without breaking the bank.
Later, you’ll get a sneak peek at what my closet will look like in the coming months. Yes, most of it is in shades of black and gray, but don’t let that stop you from stocking up early.
Kaia Gerber-approved brand Vuori is always top-of-mind when I shop at Nordstrom.
Master the layered look with this two-and-one sweater vest.
This scarf combines two summer trends—polka dots and silky scarves—and makes them work for the fall thanks to the darker color.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.