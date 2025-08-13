If I had my way, I would wear fall fashion year-round. My style peaks at 65 degrees, so I enjoy shopping for the coolest fall finds. Nordstrom’s new-in section offers the best selection of chic cold-weather essentials, so I take the time to pick the pieces worth investing in before the cold weather hits.

The items on this list range from trendy sweaters to some of the most popular shoes this season. There are also classic Levi’s jeans (which I own and love) along with a few early fall jackets that are perfect for layering over my best transitional outfits. Everything in my selection costs less than $200, so you can buy a few pieces at once without breaking the bank.

Later, you’ll get a sneak peek at what my closet will look like in the coming months. Yes, most of it is in shades of black and gray, but don’t let that stop you from stocking up early.

Coconuts by Matisse Autumn Engineer Boot $125 at Nordstrom These boots are in my online shopping cart as we speak.

COACH Jocelyn Loafer $175 at Nordstrom Suede loafers are everywhere for a reason.

