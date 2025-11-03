Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Expensive-Looking Gifts (That Cost $100 or Less)
Here's everything on my list.
Gifting season isn't around the corner—it's already here. But before you panic about finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, let me bring your attention to Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale. It's my first stop on my gifting journey, and it should be yours, too.
This year, Nordstrom is kicking off its seasonal sale early with an extra 30 percent off clearance items. That means tons of giftable items are even more discounted, with many of our favorites coming in at under $100. I love finding gifts that my loved ones wouldn't usually buy for themselves, so I'm eyeing the matching pajamas on this list for my mom and the ankle boots for my sister who has been asking for a new pair nonstop. For my group chat, I'm thinking cashmere sweaters they can wear to the office and suede bags from Madewell that look far more expensive than they actually are.
Beauty lovers, don’t think I forgot about you: This edit includes plenty of must-buys that are not only ready to gift (such as glowing body oils, a set of festive candles, and luxurious neck creams that firm and tone the area), but also are worth adding to cart for yourself.
Every item on this list is vetted by me, a professional shopping-editor, so you can shop stress-free, knowing that you’re going to win the gifting game.
Someone hide these under-$50 boots from my sister before she buys them for herself!
Knee-high boots are the classic style I wear weekly. Odds are your loved one will, too.
These kinds of elevated basics make for great gifts because they can fit into anyone's wardrobe, regardless of their aesthetic. I personally would layer this over a white T-shirt for a classic look.
If you haven't picked up Voluspa's advent calendar yet, consider this five-piece set for the scent lover on your list.
Rothy's ballet flats are the ones I get the most compliments on, so you should buy them for all of your friends.
If she's starting a new job in the new year, gift her a chic trench coat she can wear on her first day.
Cashmere scarves are the kind of little luxury that everyone would like to have in their collection, but might not buy for themselves.
Amp up their sneaker routine with this pair of cheetah-printed kicks.
This three-piece pajama set can easily double as loungewear.
Give them the gift of freedom from the hold all-black winter jackets have over outerwear with this pretty quilted find.
Adidas sneakers for less than $50? This is a run-don't-walk situation.
Keep the fall boho vibes going with this studded wallet.
Nothing says "new year, new me" like a new hair dryer.
111SKIN is beloved for a reason—and worth the splurge for your loved one.
If you're shopping for someone who travels a lot (or who loves their Le Pliage bag), this tiny makeup case will fit right into their packing list.
Coach's bags are second to none, but I'm also fond of their other accessories, especially for gifting.
