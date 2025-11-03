Gifting season isn't around the corner—it's already here. But before you panic about finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, let me bring your attention to Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale. It's my first stop on my gifting journey, and it should be yours, too.

This year, Nordstrom is kicking off its seasonal sale early with an extra 30 percent off clearance items. That means tons of giftable items are even more discounted, with many of our favorites coming in at under $100. I love finding gifts that my loved ones wouldn't usually buy for themselves, so I'm eyeing the matching pajamas on this list for my mom and the ankle boots for my sister who has been asking for a new pair nonstop. For my group chat, I'm thinking cashmere sweaters they can wear to the office and suede bags from Madewell that look far more expensive than they actually are.

Beauty lovers, don’t think I forgot about you: This edit includes plenty of must-buys that are not only ready to gift (such as glowing body oils, a set of festive candles, and luxurious neck creams that firm and tone the area), but also are worth adding to cart for yourself.

Every item on this list is vetted by me, a professional shopping-editor, so you can shop stress-free, knowing that you’re going to win the gifting game.