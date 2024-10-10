I Styled 9 Fall Outfits From On-Sale Finds at Madewell, J.Crew, and Everlane

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Fall is the best season for getting dressed. It's the time of year when I can finally live in my cozy sweaters and my favorite fall boots 24/7. Excited as I may be, actually putting together a great fall outfit is tricky now that I'm out of practice. Oh—and a few of my fall essentials look a little drab after sitting in a box all summer. That's why I scoured the sale sections at J.Crew, Madewell, and Everlane to fill in the gaps in my collection and style some seriously chic (and affordable) outfits.

I developed nine editor-approved ensembles inspired by the oh-so-trendy street-style set. My looks include the best fall jackets and coats alongside jeans that tap into the season's must-have denim trends. These finds are versatile and made to be mixed and matched. Grab a slip dress from one outfit formula and style it with a V-neck sweater or button-down from another. This season is all about mastering the layered look, and these pieces will help you get it right.

Keep scrolling to shop my top fall looks from my favorite retailers. Each outfit will cost you less than $350, so you can look cute and stay on-budget.

A Blazer and Jeans

I always rely on my blazer-and-jeans outfit formula when I want to look put-together. Play with proportions with an oversized jacket, but keep things elevated underneath by opting for slim jeans and a white T-shirt.

a guest at paris fashion week spring summer 2025 wearing a black blazer white t-shirt and jeans

A black blazer a jeans will forever be an elevated outfit formula.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Madewell The Kline Blazer (Was $218)

Madewell The Kline Blazer (Was $218)

Madewell Drapey Rib Tee (Was $48)

Madewell Drapey Rib Tee (Was $48)

Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans (Were $138)

Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans (Were $138)

Baggy Jeans and a Button-Down Shirt

Baggy jeans are everywhere this season. If you think the trend can’t look polished, think again—they look great when worn with wardrobe fundamentals like a tank top and an unbuttoned overshirt. It's an unfussy, classic outfit that works for transitional weather.

a guest attends paris spring summer 2025 fashion week wearing a big white button down shirt and baggy jeans

A simple outfit of a button-down allows you to play with your accessories.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Madewell Oversized Button-Up Shirt (Was $92)

Madewell Oversized Button-Up Shirt (Was $92)

Madewell Drapey Rib Tank (Was $42)

Madewell Drapey Rib Tank (Was $42)

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean: Airy Denim Edition (Was $138)

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean: Airy Denim Edition (Was $138)

A Shirtdress and Loafers

A shirtdress is undeniably the best outfit for the office this fall. Pair it with some classic loafers, and you’ve got a fall work outfit that will never fail to impress your boss. If you want to add some shape, accessorize with a belt.

A guest wears gold earrings, light blue long sleeve pleated mini dress, black bag, white socks, shiny dark brown loafer moccasin leather shoes, outside Tommy Hilfiger, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 08, 2024 in New York, New York.

Lo and behold an outfit formula you can rely on for work.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madewell Y-Neck Relaxed Shirtdress

Madewell Y-Neck Relaxed Shirtdress (Was $138)

Madewell The Vernon Loafers

Madewell The Vernon Loafers (Were $158)

Madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt
Madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt

Black Monochrome

All-black outfits save me on mornings when I don't know what to wear (or when I'm running low on time). Maybe it's the New Yorker in me, but I find the result to be undeniably chic. I love pairing a leather blazer with a turtleneck for a cool-girl look. You can also play around with accessories for added texture or a pop of color (if you must).

Sarah Lysander wears a black turtle neck sweater, a black belt, black high waist trousers, black leather heeled ankle boots, a dark brown leather bag and a black leather oversized blazer outside Tod's show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

An all-black outfit will never fail to be chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Crew Vivienne Blazer in Faux Leather
J.Crew Vivienne Blazer in Faux Leather (Was $278)

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Turtleneck

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Turtleneck

J.Crew Mid-Rise Cropped Kickout Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch (Was $128)

J.Crew Mid-Rise Cropped Kickout Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch

A Pullover Sweater and Trousers

This outfit combination may be simple, but it's always so elegant. I recommend working with similar tones—like gray, one of fall's top trending colors—for a more cohesive finished look.

A guest attends paris fashion weeks spring summer 2025 wearing a beige sweater with grey trousers and black ballet flats

Trousers and a crewneck sweater is an easy outfit to put together for the office.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

J.Crew Cuffed Mockneck Sweater (Was $168)

J.Crew Cuffed Mockneck Sweater (Was $168)

J.Crew Cropped Natalia Pants in Four-Season Stretch

J.Crew Cropped Natalia Pants in Four-Season Stretch (Were $128)

J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather

J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather (Were $128)

A Layered V-Neck Sweater and Denim Skirt

This outfit makes layering easy. Pair a V-neck sweater with a fresh white button-down shirt and a trendy maxi denim skirt for a mature take on your grade school uniform. Knee-high boots are an added bonus.

Veronika Heilbrunner seen wearing cream and black Lacoste sweater, white shirt, blue denim jeans skirt and black boots with tan and light blue bag outside Lacoste Show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Fall is all about layering pieces for tricky weather days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Crew Relaxed Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater (Was $188)

J.Crew Relaxed Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater (Was $188)

J.Crew Wren Slim Shirt in Stretch Cotton Poplin (Was $80)

J.Crew Wren Slim Shirt in Stretch Cotton Poplin (Was $80)

J.Crew Classic Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $148)

J.Crew Classic Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $148)

A Turtleneck and Midi Skirt

Yes, you can still wear your midi skirts in the fall. Swap out your usual white tee for a cashmere sweater like this one from Everlane for a cold-weather-ready look that relies on the basics.

a guest at milan spring/summer 2025 fashion week wears a turtleneck and black midi skirt and glasses

Pairing your skirts with heavier knits is the key to transitioning them to colder weather.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Everlane The Honeycomb Funnel Neck in Wool Cashmere

Everlane The Honeycomb Funnel Neck in Wool Cashmere (Was $198)

Everlane The Mini Jacquard Stripe Slip Skirt
Everlane The Mini Jacquard Stripe Slip Skirt (Was $128)

Everlane The Recycled Nylon Tote (Was $85)

Everlane The Recycled Nylon Tote (Was $85)

A Trench Coat and Flats

On those fall days when you're rushing to get out the door, let your coat do the talking. A trench coat is a classic for a reason. No one has to know you're just wearing a few elevated basics—like a classic slip dress—underneath.

a guest attends new york spring/summer 2025 fashion week wearing a trench coat black sunglasses and black mary jane ballet flats

A trench coat is an outfit all on its own.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Everlane The Modern Trench Coat
Everlane The Modern Trench Coat (Was $268)

Everlane The Summer Slip Dress

Everlane The Summer Slip Dress (Was $98)

Everlane The Day Buckle Mary Janes

Everlane The Day Buckle Mary Janes (Were $158)

Barrel Jeans and a Striped Sweater

In a similar vein to baggy jeans, barrel jeans are the fashion crowd’s current denim fixation—just look at how often Katie Holmes has worn the barrel trend if you need proof.

a guest attends london fashion week fall/winter 2024 wearing a multicolor striped sweater and grey jeans white scarf

Barrel jeans are the denim trend of the moment.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Everlane The Boxy Crew in Cashmere (Was $210)

Everlane The Boxy Crew in Cashmere (Was $210)

Everlane The Utility Barrel Pants
Everlane The Utility Barrel Pants (Were $118)

Everlane The Cashmere Scarf (Was $140)

Everlane The Cashmere Scarf (Was $140)

