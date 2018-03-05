On March 8, women around the world will celebrate how completely badass they are—which, frankly, should be every day. Last year's Women's March was the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history, and if the female-led #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have proven anything, it's that women refuse to remain silent. Keep up the momentum in 2018 and beyond by adding these 20 chic pieces to your wardrobe as a firm reminder that women rule the world. Bonus: Your money will go to some great causes along the way.