Step one to reclaiming your power: Own it.
On March 8, women around the world will celebrate how completely badass they are—which, frankly, should be every day. Last year's Women's March was the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history, and if the female-led #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have proven anything, it's that women refuse to remain silent. Keep up the momentum in 2018 and beyond by adding these 20 chic pieces to your wardrobe as a firm reminder that women rule the world. Bonus: Your money will go to some great causes along the way.
Rebecca Minkoff, $88
Cynthia Rowley x Lingua Franca, $125
Twenty percent of each sale goes to the Girl Scouts of the USA.
Lingua Franca, $380
Topshop, $9
Cynthia Rowley, $80
Ganni, $105
Lingua Franca, $380
For every sale of $100, Linga Franca will spread donations between the Chorus Foundation and Alliance for Quality Education.
Tuesday Bassen, $10
For every pin sold, the company will donate 10 percent to an organization or individual of their choice from the following list: Inner-City Arts (Los Angeles, CA), Art Buddies (Minneapolis, MN), UNION for Contemporary Arts (Omaha, NE).
Lunya, $88
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc. LA.
Urban Outfitters, $15
Moschino, $251
Cynthia Rowley x Lingua Franca, $125
Bando, $38
Alala, $69
Activewear brand Alala has partnered with organization Equal Means Equal (EME) to enact positive change by demanding a gender equality clause be added to the United States Constitution. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to EME through March.
Lingua Franca, $380
Urban Outfitters, $29
Stella and Bow, $44
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this bracelet will go to Planned Parenthood.
Rebecca Minkoff, $44
Oeuf, $35
All proceeds from the sales of this tee will be donated to Sanctuary for Families, New York's leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence.
Uncommon Goods, $50