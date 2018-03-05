Today's Top Stories
Wear It Loud and Proud: 20 Feminist Pieces to Shop for International Women’s Day

Step one to reclaiming your power: Own it.

Getty Images

On March 8, women around the world will celebrate how completely badass they are—which, frankly, should be every day. Last year's Women's March was the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history, and if the female-led #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have proven anything, it's that women refuse to remain silent. Keep up the momentum in 2018 and beyond by adding these 20 chic pieces to your wardrobe as a firm reminder that women rule the world. Bonus: Your money will go to some great causes along the way.

1 Girl Power Sweatshirt
Rebecca Minkoff, $88

2 Rebel Rebel Beret
Cynthia Rowley x Lingua Franca, $125

Twenty percent of each sale goes to the Girl Scouts of the USA.

3 Power to the Polls Sweater
Lingua Franca, $380

4 Feminist Pin
Topshop, $9

5 Girls with Dreams Become Women with Vision T-Shirt
Cynthia Rowley, $80

Twenty percent of each sale goes to the Girl Scouts of the USA.

6 Girls Girls Girls on Top T-Shirt
Ganni, $105

7 You Don't Own Me Sweater
Lingua Franca, $380

For every sale of $100, Linga Franca will spread donations between the Chorus Foundation and Alliance for Quality Education.

8 Girls Pin
Tuesday Bassen, $10

For every pin sold, the company will donate 10 percent to an organization or individual of their choice from the following list: Inner-City Arts (Los Angeles, CA), Art Buddies (Minneapolis, MN), UNION for Contemporary Arts (Omaha, NE).

9 Girls Girls Girls Muscle T-Shirt
Lunya, $88

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc. LA.

10 Time's Up Keychain
Urban Outfitters, $15

11 Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Blouse
Moschino, $251

12 Dream Big Beret
Cynthia Rowley x Lingua Franca, $125

Twenty percent of each sale goes to the Girl Scouts of the USA.

13 Strong Female Lead T-Shirt
Bando, $38

14 Legalize Equality Hoodie
Alala, $69

Activewear brand Alala has partnered with organization Equal Means Equal (EME) to enact positive change by demanding a gender equality clause be added to the United States Constitution. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to EME through March.

15 The Future Is Female Sweater
Lingua Franca, $380

16 Femme T-Shirt
Urban Outfitters, $29

17 Nasty Bracelet
Stella and Bow, $44

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this bracelet will go to Planned Parenthood.

18 Féminin Sweatshirt
Rebecca Minkoff, $44

19 Girls are Strong T-Shirt
Oeuf, $35

All proceeds from the sales of this tee will be donated to Sanctuary for Families, New York's leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence.

20 Represent Necklace
Uncommon Goods, $50

