The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival (So Far)

It’s that time of year again: The 2018 Cannes Film Festival has kicked off. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are flying to the French Riviera for the event, which showcases new films and documentaries of all genres from around the world. While, yes, I’m excited to see which movies will debut, I’m even more charged over what the stars will be wearing. In the past, we’ve seen ball gowns, sheer dresses, even pantsuits on the red carpet. So this year? Let’s just say anything goes. Check out the best outfits so far.