The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival (So Far)

No one does fashion like France does fashion.

Julianne Moore Cannes 2018
Getty Images

It’s that time of year again: The 2018 Cannes Film Festival has kicked off. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are flying to the French Riviera for the event, which showcases new films and documentaries of all genres from around the world. While, yes, I’m excited to see which movies will debut, I’m even more charged over what the stars will be wearing. In the past, we’ve seen ball gowns, sheer dresses, even pantsuits on the red carpet. So this year? Let’s just say anything goes. Check out the best outfits so far.

1 of 7
Getty Images
Julianne Moore

In Givenchy Haute Couture, Chopard jewelry

2 of 7
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

In Chanel dress and jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

3 of 7
Getty Images
Cate Blanchett

In Giorgio Armani Privé

4 of 7
Penelope Cruz Cannes 2018
Getty Images
Penélope Cruz

In Chanel

5 of 7
Getty Images
Romee Strijd
6 of 7
Getty Images
Cate Blanchett

In Aquazurra shoes

7 of 7
Getty Images
Fan Bingbing
