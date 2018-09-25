image
The Most Stunning Moments From Paris Fashion Week, Curated by Our Editors

From ballerina-inspired outfits to Mickey Mouse handbags.

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a strong designer show list. On Monday, Dior, Jacquemus, and Gucci all debuted their spring 2019 collections, proving that fashion is in the heart and soul of the city. While Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri let ballet inspire her spring collection, Alessandro Michele of Gucci paid tribute to singer Dolly Parton and kitchy Mickey Mouse-themed items on the runway.

Will other designers follow suit and come out with their own strong themes? We shall wait and see.

1 The Off-Duty Ballerina Look at Dior
image
Getty Images
2 The Floral x Tie-Dye Combo at Dior
image
Getty Images
3 The Shibori Technique at Dior
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
4 The "J" Charm Dangling From Shoes at Jacquemus
image
ImaxtreeFilippo Fior
5 Hello, Emmanuelle Soundtrack at Jacquemus
6 Dolly Parton Tribute at Gucci
Gucci - Runway - Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
7 Mickey Mouse Bag at Gucci
Gucci - Runway - Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
8 Jane Birkin Performance at Gucci
Gucci - Runway - Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
