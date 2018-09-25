The Most Stunning Moments From Paris Fashion Week, Curated by Our Editors

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a strong designer show list. On Monday, Dior, Jacquemus, and Gucci all debuted their spring 2019 collections, proving that fashion is in the heart and soul of the city. While Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri let ballet inspire her spring collection, Alessandro Michele of Gucci paid tribute to singer Dolly Parton and kitchy Mickey Mouse-themed items on the runway.

Will other designers follow suit and come out with their own strong themes? We shall wait and see.