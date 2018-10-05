Like us commoners, royals have friends and family who get married, too. These days, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's outfits differ depending on whose wedding they're attending, whether that be flowy maxis or structured coat dresses. But these old pictures of their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, prove that Lady Di practically invented the menswear-inspired wedding guest look. The princess often stuck to a classic blazer and dress—topped with a hat, of course. See the princess' wedding style evolution, ahead.