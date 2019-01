The red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes were full of naked dresses and voluminous ball gowns. But, don't let that distract you from the ladies who chose to ditch their gowns in favor of pants. Stars like Julia Roberts chose a one-shoulder gown/pants combo while Judy Greer wore a full-on black suit with flared bottoms. These ladies looked amazing and confident as they walked down the red carpet. See everyone who wore pants, ahead.