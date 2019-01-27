image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 25 Edition
image
2
The 14 Best Lip Balms of All Time
image
3
You Should Volunteer For A Political Campaign
image
4
Workout Leggings You'll Want to Do Everything In
image
5
25 Unexpected Valentine's Day Date Ideas

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 SAG Awards

Nothing will beat the 2001 'Sex and the City' cast outfits, but hey!

image
By Rachel Epstein
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

If our predictions are correct, tonight will be a big night for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper who are leading the SAG nominations for their roles in A Star Is Born. But before we get to tonight's show celebrating the best in film and television, see what all of the celebs are wearing on this year's SAG Awards red carpet, ahead.

1 of 33
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Emily Blunt

In custom Michael Kors dress, Sam Edelman shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Forevermark jewelry

2 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Emma Stone
3 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesDimitrios Kambouris
Lady Gaga
4 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Aja Naomi King
5 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesDimitrios Kambouris
Gemma Chan
6 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesDimitrios Kambouris
Sandra Oh

In Atelier Swarovski jewelry

7 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Alison Brie
8 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Constance Wu
9 of 33
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
Chrissy Metz
10 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Samira Wiley
11 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Sophia Bush
12 of 33
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Yara Shahidi
13 of 33
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Amy Adams
14 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz
Elisabeth Moss
15 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Lisa Lu
16 of 33
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Laura Harrier
17 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Mandy Moore
18 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Patricia Clarkson
19 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Madeline Brewer
20 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Laverne Cox
21 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Ryan Michelle Bathe
22 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Jenna Lyng Adams
23 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Sydelle Noel
24 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Sydney Sweeney
25 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
26 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Sunita Mani
27 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Kimmy Gatewood
28 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Emily Osment
29 of 33
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Gayle Rankin
30 of 33
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Keltie Knight

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Next
The Best After-Party Outfits at the Golden Globes
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2019
image Lady Gaga Stunned at the Critics' Choice Awards
image Jonathan Van Ness' Fave Looks of the Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Where Is Timothée Chalamet Going Post-Globes?
image
All The Stars Wearing Pants at the Golden Globes
image Alison Brie and Her Hubs Had a Cute Globes Moment
image All Eyes on Keri Russell's Dress, Please
The Golden Globe Awards - Season 76 How Celebs Got Ready For The 2019 Golden Globes
image Look at Lady Gaga's Blue Hair at the Golden Globes
image
The 20 Best Beauty Looks at the 2019 Golden Globes
image
Every Naked Dress at the Golden Globe Awards