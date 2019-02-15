Nobody tells you the best time of the year to buy a new pair of boots is actually when winter is coming to an end (or at least we'd like to pretend it is). Case-in-point: Sarah Flint, one of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands, is currently having 30 percent off select styles on its site until February 20. If adding another pair of boots to your collection sounds like a nightmare, there are plenty of kitten heels and flats to choose from for post sweater weather. Do something nice for yourself and shop our favorites, below.

