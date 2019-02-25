91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
The Most Stunning Outfits From the Oscars After-Parties

I, too, would skip the ceremony and go straight to the bar.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Surprise! The Oscars after-parties are already underway for stars who skipped the red carpet and the show. Celebrities like Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, and Sofía Vergara arrived early to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. They wore their best outfits, a.k.a party dresses, and posed for the cameras. It won't be long before they're joined by the rest of the Academy Award nominees and winners, however, and some stars will no doubt change into comfier or even sexier outfits. See what everyone's wearing so far...

•••

1 of 17
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
Isla Fisher
2 of 17
image
Getty Images
Selma Blair
3 of 17
image
Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
4 of 17
image
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
5 of 17
image
Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
6 of 17
image
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
7 of 17
image
Getty Images
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
8 of 17
image
Getty Images
Jessica Alba
9 of 17
image
Getty Images
Sofía Vergara
10 of 17
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire
Regina Hall
11 of 17
image
Getty Images
Megan Mullally
12 of 17
image
Getty Images
Rashida Jones
13 of 17
image
Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
14 of 17
image
Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes
15 of 17
image
Getty Images
Renée Zellweger
16 of 17
image
Getty Images
America Ferrera
17 of 17
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJohn Shearer
Ashlee Simpson
