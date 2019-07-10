Want to take your summer style to the next level? Thanks to Shopbop, putting your best look forward doesn't have to cost a small fortune.

Right now, the site is offering an extra 25 percent off tons of items in its "Designer Boutique" sale section with the promo code "EXTRA19. With that extra discount on items that were already marked down, you can save as much as 75 percent. It's basically a sale on a sale!

And because it's Shopbop, you know the options are going to be drool-worthy. From cult-favorite GANNI to classics like Diane von Furstenberg, the site is the ultimate destination for über-stylish clothes, jewelry, shoes, and much more. While we'll never pass up a good deal on designer duds, shopping this sale is a no-brainer.

But hurry: This sale ends Thursday, July 11. We know you don't have all day to sift through Shopbop's inventory, so we're doing the legwork for you. These are the summer essentials we're adding to our cart: