*Buying everything*
Want to take your summer style to the next level? Thanks to Shopbop, putting your best look forward doesn't have to cost a small fortune.
Right now, the site is offering an extra 25 percent off tons of items in its "Designer Boutique" sale section with the promo code "EXTRA19. With that extra discount on items that were already marked down, you can save as much as 75 percent. It's basically a sale on a sale!
And because it's Shopbop, you know the options are going to be drool-worthy. From cult-favorite GANNI to classics like Diane von Furstenberg, the site is the ultimate destination for über-stylish clothes, jewelry, shoes, and much more. While we'll never pass up a good deal on designer duds, shopping this sale is a no-brainer.
But hurry: This sale ends Thursday, July 11. We know you don't have all day to sift through Shopbop's inventory, so we're doing the legwork for you. These are the summer essentials we're adding to our cart:
$238
$107.10
This easy, breezy cover-up will transition nicely from rooftop pool to rooftop drinks.
$68
$35.70
The sweet pleating gives this pair of jorts an elevated flair.
$350
$131.25
Consider Ulla Johnson's thongs the perfect finishing touch to a tee and cut-offs combo.
$395
$207.38
Trust us, you'll want to wear Tibi's flowing top all summer long.
$180
$94.50
Calling all runners: These stylish sneakers will put an extra pep in your step.
$538$201.75
Throw some shade—stylishly, of course—with Linda Farrow's cool sunglasses.
$1,645
$370.13
Going to a summer wedding? Expect to receive a lot of compliments in this sunny number.
$295$110.36
Think of all the time you'll save digging through your purse with this transparent pick.
$365
$164.25
Can't decide between a bikini or one-piece? This suit from Stella McCartney offers both.
$395
$222.19
Loeffler Randall's sandals are so pretty, they're like art for your feet.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.