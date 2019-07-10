image
Today's Top Stories
1
When Rohingya Women Rule
image
2
65 Super Gorgeous Long Hairstyles
image
3
The Burgeoning Benzo Crisis
image
4
Found: The Best One-Pieces and Bikinis
image
5
Heidi Montag Has Always Been Hero of 'The Hills'

Shopbop Is Having a Sale and Major Designers Are on Discount

*Buying everything*

image
Shopbop

Want to take your summer style to the next level? Thanks to Shopbop, putting your best look forward doesn't have to cost a small fortune.

Right now, the site is offering an extra 25 percent off tons of items in its "Designer Boutique" sale section with the promo code "EXTRA19. With that extra discount on items that were already marked down, you can save as much as 75 percent. It's basically a sale on a sale!

And because it's Shopbop, you know the options are going to be drool-worthy. From cult-favorite GANNI to classics like Diane von Furstenberg, the site is the ultimate destination for über-stylish clothes, jewelry, shoes, and much more. While we'll never pass up a good deal on designer duds, shopping this sale is a no-brainer.

But hurry: This sale ends Thursday, July 11. We know you don't have all day to sift through Shopbop's inventory, so we're doing the legwork for you. These are the summer essentials we're adding to our cart:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 St Tropez Ruffle Mini Dress
9seed shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$238
$107.10

This easy, breezy cover-up will transition nicely from rooftop pool to rooftop drinks.  

2 Lee Vintage Modern Pleated Shorts
Lee Vintage Modern shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$68
$35.70

The sweet pleating gives this pair of jorts an elevated flair. 

3 Netta Sandals
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$350
$131.25 

Consider Ulla Johnson's thongs the perfect finishing touch to a tee and cut-offs combo.  

4 Tie Neck 3/4 Sleeve Top
Tibi shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$395
$207.38

Trust us, you'll want to wear Tibi's flowing top all summer long. 

5 PureBOOST X TR 3.0 Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney shopbop.com
$180.00
SHOP IT

$180
$94.50

Calling all runners: These stylish sneakers will put an extra pep in your step.  

6 Acetate Cat Eye Sunglasses
Linda Farrow Luxe shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$538
$201.75

Throw some shade—stylishly, of course—with Linda Farrow's cool sunglasses. 

7 One Shoulder Floral Dress
Vika Gazinskaya shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$1,645
$370.13

Going to a summer wedding? Expect to receive a lot of compliments in this sunny number. 

8 See by Chloe Jay Tote
See by Chloe shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$295
$110.36

Think of all the time you'll save digging through your purse with this transparent pick. 

9 Colorblock One Piece
Stella McCartney shopbop.com
SHOP IT

$365
$164.25

Can't decide between a bikini or one-piece? This suit from Stella McCartney offers both.

10 Brette Woven Sandals
Loeffler Randall shopbop.com
Shop It

$395
$222.19

Loeffler Randall's sandals are so pretty, they're like art for your feet. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image The Pearl Earrings You Should Invest In
Street Style - Berlin - July 13, 2018 Is It Okay to Wear White After Labor Day?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Found: The Best One-Pieces and Bikinis
image I Heart Pippa Middleton's Barely-There Heels
image Meghan Markle Tied Archie's Baptism to Her Wedding
image Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening
image Kate Looked Radiant at Archie's Christening
image
Summer Hats for Non-"Hat People"
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" - Arrivals You Must See Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress Details
image Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Blazer Is on Sale