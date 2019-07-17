image
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 Pieces to Snap Up

It's time to find your fall statement pieces.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Whether it's that dress you're missing for summer or a pair of boots you need for fall (it's never too early to plan ahead), you'll find it at Nordstrom's anniversary sale, which starts today. Nordstrom cardmembers can start shopping now, but if you don't have a card, don't worry—you can still get a sneak peek of the on-sale items and add them to your wishlist. Once the sale opens to the public on Friday, July 19, you'll be ready to checkout. To see some must-have pieces, read on for some of my favorite picks.

1
Best Dress
Midi Slipdress
BP nordstrom.com
$38.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $59

Invest in a summer dress you can wear now and then again in the fall. Once the seasons change and temperatures drop, layer a black turtleneck underneath and wear the dress with ankle boots and a leather jacket.

2
Best Lightweight Jacket
Duster Jacket
Chelsea28 nordstrom.com
$59.40
SHOP IT

Original price: $99

Use this sale to build out your fall wardrobe. This lightweight coat is the perfect transitional piece to add to your outerwear collection.

3
Best Sandal
Everly Sandal
Tory Burch nordstrom.com
$194.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $298

Casual yet dressy enough for work, this block heel leather sandal looks great with a long-sleeve wrap dress or with jeans and a floral top. 

4
Best Skirt
Midi Slip Skirt
Something Navy nordstrom.com
$49.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $79 

This silky skirt would look amazing with a similar cream-colored sweater for a monochromatic ensemble. If you're feeling rather bold, style a leopard print cami with the skirt.

5
Best Tote
Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote
Madewell nordstrom.com
$131.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $198

I love the deep olive tones in this carry-all tote. It's structured, spacious, and versatile. Bring it to work or stuff it with miscellaneous items for that plane ride. 

6
Best Jeans
Le Sylvie High Waist Kick Boot Crop Jeans
Frame nordstrom.com
$159.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $240

Frame jeans are investment pieces, so now's the time to scoop up as many as you can. This bootcut style is inspired by the '70s high-rise silhouettes. 

7
Best Watch
Bold Glitz Bracelet Watch, 36mm
MOVADO nordstrom.com
$529.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $795

Stay on schedule with this shiny ion-plated watch. The minimalist dial coupled with the sparkling crystals add just the right amount of arm candy. 

8
Best Booties
Vicar Water Repellent Studded Bootie
PIKOLINOS nordstrom.com
$129.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $200

These water-repellent leather shoes are a good alternative to rain boots if you're not a fan. They can be worn with everything from leggings to midi dresses. 

9
Best Cardigan
Longline Open Cardigan
BP nordstrom.com
$31.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $49

You may not need a cardigan right now, but you'll surely want one when September rolls around. Be prepared and have this drapey cotton cardi in your closet. 

10
Best Jewelry
Vintage Ear Crawlers
Nordstrom nordstrom.com
$24.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $39

On days when you want to give your statement baubles a break, wear these daintier ear crawlers. They're a good everyday piece.

11
Best Rain Jacket
Contrast Hood Glossy Raincoat
SAM EDELMAN nordstrom.com
$129.90
SHOP IT

Original price: $198

Rainy days don't seem so bad when you get to wear this stylish glossy coat. It'll keep you dry against the elements on your morning commute.

•••
