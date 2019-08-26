The 2019 VMAs (the show that brought us Miley's infamous twerking episode and Lady Gaga's meat dress) is tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The red carpet's already heating up with celebrities like Taylor Swift in a colorful blazer dress. She will open the show and other performers for the night include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, and Shawn Mendes. As for the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, Missy Elliott will receive it. Before everyone hits the stage, however, check out what they wore on the red carpet. These are the best looks.

