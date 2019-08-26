image
Every Amazing VMAs Red Carpet Look

Whoa, Taylor Swift.

image
By Marina Liao
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
JOHANNES EISELEGetty Images

The 2019 VMAs (the show that brought us Miley's infamous twerking episode and Lady Gaga's meat dress) is tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The red carpet's already heating up with celebrities like Taylor Swift in a colorful blazer dress. She will open the show and other performers for the night include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, and Shawn Mendes. As for the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, Missy Elliott will receive it. Before everyone hits the stage, however, check out what they wore on the red carpet. These are the best looks.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Gigi and Bella Hadid

Gigi in Tom Ford, Bella in Charlotte Knowles

1 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Taylor Swift
2 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Executives
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Camila Cabello
3 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Shawn Mendes
4 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas

In Fendi

5 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Bryan BedderGetty Images
Lizzo

In custom Moschino by Jeremy Scott dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes

6 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
John ShearerGetty Images
Normani
7 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Adriana Lima
8 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Heidi Klum
9 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Keke Palmer

In a Yousef Aljasm dress

10 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
FKA Twigs
11 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Halsey
12 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Queen Latifah
13 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Alison Brie
14 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
15 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
16 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Alyson Stoner
17 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Bebe Rexha
18 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Kiana Ledé

In Jimmy Choo shoes

19 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Lance Bass
20 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Bryan BedderGetty Images
Chanel West Coast
21 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Jonathan Van Ness
22 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Blac Chyna
23 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Lil' Kim
24 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Bryan BedderGetty Images
H.E.R.
25 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Tana Mongeau
26 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Jena Frumes
27 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Whitney Port

In Stuart Weitzman

28 of 30
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Rosalía

In custom Burberry

29 of 30
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
JOHANNES EISELEGetty Images
Jenni Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello
30 of 30
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate VMAs Win With 4am McDonalds Run In New York City
