Start your week on the right foot (sorry).
Just because everyone and their mother owns a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers doesn't mean you shouldn't swap out your dirty ones for a fresh pair...especially when there's an amazing sale happening. From now until October 10, Adidas is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items using the code "FALL20."
If you aren't looking for a new pair of Stans, you'll still find a range of sneaker styles on sale, plus some clothing and accessories (including a really great pair of leggings). Sizes are already selling out, so it's a good idea to start filling your cart now. Shop our favorite picks, below.
$90
$36
Consider Adidas' Nizza sneakers an elevated take on the classic high-top silhouette. Pro tip: Pair these kicks with a pair of cuffed boyfriend jeans.
$180
$100.80
There's a reason Adidas' Ultraboost sneakers are one of the most popular styles around. With dual-density cushioning and a torsion spring built into the midsole, these sneakers will add a pep to your step.
$220
$88
Between the water-repellent exterior and an outsole with all-weather traction, this pair of sneakers is designed to combat all the elements.
$65
$34.40
While these shoes were designed with running in mind, the leather cap gives these sneakers a stylish flair. In other words, you don't have to go to the gym.
$50
$20
Whether you're looking for a practical gym bag or a stylish way to schlep your computer to and from work, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this simplistic sack.
$100
$40
Take your street style game to the next level with Adidas' cult-classic Superstars. While this style comes in plenty of colors, there's something glamorous about that gilded stripe.
$120
$48
Want to treat your S.O. to this sale? These cleats will come in handy when they're running drills on the turf.
$60
$33.60
Can you ever have too many leggings? (Rhetorical question.) Thanks to its mesh paneling, these leggings will become your go-to pair for that next hot yoga class.
$100$56
There's no denying Adidas is famous for its Superstar and Stan Smith sneakers. However, if you want to shake things up, the brand's under-the-radar Sambarose shoes are just as stylish. Slip these on and let the compliments roll in.
$65 $36.60
Want to wear your love for Adidas on your sleeve? Adorned with the brand's signature stripes, this hoodie is an easy (and affordable!) way to embrace the athleisure trend. Plus, it comes in three different colors.
•••
