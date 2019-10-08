Just because everyone and their mother owns a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers doesn't mean you shouldn't swap out your dirty ones for a fresh pair...especially when there's an amazing sale happening. From now until October 10, Adidas is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items using the code "FALL20."



If you aren't looking for a new pair of Stans, you'll still find a range of sneaker styles on sale, plus some clothing and accessories (including a really great pair of leggings). Sizes are already selling out, so it's a good idea to start filling your cart now. Shop our favorite picks, below.