If You're Not an Anthro Member Yet, Now's the Time

image
Courtesy

Congratulations! You made it through another week. What better way to celebrate five grueling days of meetings, emails, and non-stop deadlines than with a shopping spree? That's where Anthropologie comes in.

Today—but only today—the store is offering 25 percent off everything. That's right. Everything, from clothes to shoes to skincare. And to sweeten the deal, they's free shipping on all orders. The catch? You have to be a member of Anthropologie's loyalty program, a.k.a. become an Anthro member. To do this, simply create a free account, then let the savings pour in.

Since we know you don't have all day to scour the site (hate when work gets in the way!), we're sharing a few of our favorite items, below.

1 Fay Eyelash Sweater
Raga Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$130
$97.50

Sweater weather is officially here. Sure, you already have a bunch of styles, but what's adding one more turtleneck to your rotation? 

2 Variety Mask + Exfoliating Pad Set
Lapcos Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$22
$16.50

Treat yourself to some R&R with Lapcos' sheet mask set. Comprised of seven masks, this kit is packed with options that will brighten, moisturize, and detoxify your skin. 

3 Silent D Rexi Hiker Boots
Silent D Anthropologie Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$190
$142.50

Hiking boots, but make 'em fashion. 

4 Loveland Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$170
$127.50

Whether you pair this jumpsuit with a faux shearling jacket in the fall or sandals come spring, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of it. 

5 Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
Capri Blue Anthropologie Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$30
$22.50

Serious question: Who wouldn't want their apartment to smell like the inside of an Anthropologie store?

6 Samira Faux Leather Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
$170.00
SHOP IT

$170
$127.50

Thank you, Anthropologie, for infusing two of our favorite trends—faux leather and jumpsuits—into one very stylish piece. Be still our hearts. 

7 Bennet Pearl Hair Clip Set
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$20
$15

We recommend picking up a sweet set of timeless pearl clips. 

8 Lombok Six-Drawer Dresser
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$1,998
$1,498.50

If you're on the hunt for some new furniture, Anthro Day is here to save you a couple hundred bucks on this beautiful bohemian dresser.

9 Chelsea Boots
Freda Salvador
SHOP IT

$525
$393.75

Does it feel like everyone has a pair of croc- or snakeskin-embossed booties, except you? Not anymore. 

10 Bistro Tile Dinner Plates
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$96
$72

These charming plates will transform your breakfast nook into a French bistro along the Seine. Oui, oui!

