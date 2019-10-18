Congratulations! You made it through another week. What better way to celebrate five grueling days of meetings, emails, and non-stop deadlines than with a shopping spree? That's where Anthropologie comes in.
Today—but only today—the store is offering 25 percent off everything. That's right. Everything, from clothes to shoes to skincare. And to sweeten the deal, they's free shipping on all orders. The catch? You have to be a member of Anthropologie's loyalty program, a.k.a. become an Anthro member. To do this, simply create a free account, then let the savings pour in.
Since we know you don't have all day to scour the site (hate when work gets in the way!), we're sharing a few of our favorite items, below.
$130
$97.50
Sweater weather is officially here. Sure, you already have a bunch of styles, but what's adding one more turtleneck to your rotation?
$22
$16.50
Treat yourself to some R&R with Lapcos' sheet mask set. Comprised of seven masks, this kit is packed with options that will brighten, moisturize, and detoxify your skin.
$190
$142.50
Hiking boots, but make 'em fashion.
$170
$127.50
Whether you pair this jumpsuit with a faux shearling jacket in the fall or sandals come spring, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of it.
$30
$22.50
Serious question: Who wouldn't want their apartment to smell like the inside of an Anthropologie store?
$170
$127.50
Thank you, Anthropologie, for infusing two of our favorite trends—faux leather and jumpsuits—into one very stylish piece. Be still our hearts.
$20
$15
We recommend picking up a sweet set of timeless pearl clips.
$1,998
$1,498.50
If you're on the hunt for some new furniture, Anthro Day is here to save you a couple hundred bucks on this beautiful bohemian dresser.
$525
$393.75
Does it feel like everyone has a pair of croc- or snakeskin-embossed booties, except you? Not anymore.
$96
$72
These charming plates will transform your breakfast nook into a French bistro along the Seine. Oui, oui!
