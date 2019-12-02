Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
2
New Details About Will & Kate's Holiday Special
image
3
Which Personalized Skincare Brand Is For You?
image
4
Meghan Markle's Top Outfits of 2019
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Anthropologie's Cyber Monday Sale Is Too Good to Pass Up

image
Courtesy

Cyber Monday is finally here. If you missed out on this weekend's crop of epic Black Friday deals, today's your last chance to take advantage of some pretty amazing sales. Getting the most bang for your buck is easier said than done, but you're going to want to check out Anthropologie's incredible Cyber Monday sale.

The retailer is offering 30 percent off sitewide, plus an additional 50 percent off on the site's sale section. Sure, Anthropologie has its fair share of smaller discounts throughout the year, but this is hands-down the biggest sale we've seen in a while.

Whether you're stocking up on cold-weather accessories, investing in some holiday decorations, or want to find the perfect present for your office's Secret Santa party, there's something for everyone. To help kickstart your shopping spree, we're sharing 15 of our favorite deals, below. After you've added them to you cart, head over here to see what else is on our Cyber Monday wish list.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Elizabeth Pointelle Wool Sweater
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$150
$99.95

Take your winter wardrobe to the next level with this sweet sweater complete with statement-making balloon sleeves.

2 Avery Wool Slippers
Far Away From Close
SHOP IT

$75
$52.50

Found: A pair of slippers worth showing off while you're lounging around and watching Christmas movies

3 Farmstead Round Cheese Board
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$30
$21

Hosting a holiday soirée this season? Get the party started with this stunning cheese board. Now all you need are slices of gouda, brie, gorgonzola...did anyone else just get really hungry?

4 Marrakech Utility Puffer Jacket
Marrakech Anthropologie Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$168
$117.60

Winter is coming, so it's about time you bundled up in this stylish utility puffer jacket. 

5 Variety Mask + Exfoliating Pad Set
Lapcos Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$22
$15.40

Give your skin the TLC it deserves this winter with Lapcos' face mask and exfoliating pad set. Whether your focus is on brightening, hydrating, or exfoliating, this variety set has something for all of your skincare needs.

6 Avocado Ornament
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$16
$11.20

As far as we're concerned, your Christmas tree ornaments should be a reflection of you. This cheeky avocado-shaped option screams, "Where's the guac?"

7 Mimi Fringed Wrap Scarf
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$33.60

You can never have too many scarves—especially not ones this gorgeous.

8 12 Days of Volcano Holiday Gift Set
Capri Blue Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$158
$110.60

Who needs a traditional advent calendar when you can enjoy this Anthro favorite filled with candles, diffusers, and lotions? Heaven. 

9 Orleans Sequined Midi Skirt
Maeve Anthropologie
$150.00
SHOP IT

$150
$105

Trust us, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this sparkly skirt in the weeks to come. Pro tip: Pair it with a sleek turtleneck for your office holiday party or a fun graphic tee come New Year's Eve. 

10 Monogram Crest Pouch
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$38
$26.60

Behold: The perfect present for a member of your girl squad. Anthropologie's embroidered pouches come personalized so you don't have to worry about spending extra money to monogram.

11 Bistro Tile Mugs, Set of 4
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$33.60 

Once you add this adorable mug set to your cart, all you'll need is some hot cocoa and a handful (okay, maybe two handfuls) of marshmallows.

12 Gold Tree Branch Menorah
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$198
$138.60 

Hanukkah's eight luminous nights have never looked so good, thanks to this ethereal menorah.  

13 Elena Embossed Tote Bag
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$68
$47.60

File this embossed tote under "swoon-worthy accessories that look way more expensive than they actually are." 

14 Westward Ankle Boots
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$190.01
$59.98

With a modest three-inch heel and shearling lining, these Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn boots are the perfect marriage of form and function.

15 Flocked Camo Leggings
Sanctuary Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$109
$76.30

Once the harsh winter weather kicks in, it's all about dressing comfortably. These camo leggings will keep you cozy without sacrificing style. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
The Must-Have's From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine The Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale
image Anthro Tops and Sweaters Are Half Off Right Now
image
What to Buy From The Outnet's Clearance Sale
image The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image Stock Up on Sheets During Brooklinen's Sale Today
image Anthro's Having a Dreamy Holiday Hosting Sale
image Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here