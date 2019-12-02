Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday is finally here. If you missed out on this weekend's crop of epic Black Friday deals, today's your last chance to take advantage of some pretty amazing sales. Getting the most bang for your buck is easier said than done, but you're going to want to check out Anthropologie's incredible Cyber Monday sale.
The retailer is offering 30 percent off sitewide, plus an additional 50 percent off on the site's sale section. Sure, Anthropologie has its fair share of smaller discounts throughout the year, but this is hands-down the biggest sale we've seen in a while.
Whether you're stocking up on cold-weather accessories, investing in some holiday decorations, or want to find the perfect present for your office's Secret Santa party, there's something for everyone. To help kickstart your shopping spree, we're sharing 15 of our favorite deals, below. After you've added them to you cart, head over here to see what else is on our Cyber Monday wish list.
$150
$99.95
Take your winter wardrobe to the next level with this sweet sweater complete with statement-making balloon sleeves.
$75
$52.50
Found: A pair of slippers worth showing off while you're lounging around and watching Christmas movies.
$30
$21
Hosting a holiday soirée this season? Get the party started with this stunning cheese board. Now all you need are slices of gouda, brie, gorgonzola...did anyone else just get really hungry?
$168
$117.60
Winter is coming, so it's about time you bundled up in this stylish utility puffer jacket.
$22
$15.40
Give your skin the TLC it deserves this winter with Lapcos' face mask and exfoliating pad set. Whether your focus is on brightening, hydrating, or exfoliating, this variety set has something for all of your skincare needs.
$16
$11.20
As far as we're concerned, your Christmas tree ornaments should be a reflection of you. This cheeky avocado-shaped option screams, "Where's the guac?"
$48
$33.60
You can never have too many scarves—especially not ones this gorgeous.
$158
$110.60
Who needs a traditional advent calendar when you can enjoy this Anthro favorite filled with candles, diffusers, and lotions? Heaven.
$150
$105
Trust us, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this sparkly skirt in the weeks to come. Pro tip: Pair it with a sleek turtleneck for your office holiday party or a fun graphic tee come New Year's Eve.
$38
$26.60
Behold: The perfect present for a member of your girl squad. Anthropologie's embroidered pouches come personalized so you don't have to worry about spending extra money to monogram.
$48
$33.60
Once you add this adorable mug set to your cart, all you'll need is some hot cocoa and a handful (okay, maybe two handfuls) of marshmallows.
$198
$138.60
Hanukkah's eight luminous nights have never looked so good, thanks to this ethereal menorah.
$68
$47.60
File this embossed tote under "swoon-worthy accessories that look way more expensive than they actually are."
$190.01
$59.98
With a modest three-inch heel and shearling lining, these Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn boots are the perfect marriage of form and function.
$109
$76.30
Once the harsh winter weather kicks in, it's all about dressing comfortably. These camo leggings will keep you cozy without sacrificing style.
