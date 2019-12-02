Cyber Monday is finally here. If you missed out on this weekend's crop of epic Black Friday deals, today's your last chance to take advantage of some pretty amazing sales. Getting the most bang for your buck is easier said than done, but you're going to want to check out Anthropologie's incredible Cyber Monday sale.

The retailer is offering 30 percent off sitewide, plus an additional 50 percent off on the site's sale section. Sure, Anthropologie has its fair share of smaller discounts throughout the year, but this is hands-down the biggest sale we've seen in a while.

Whether you're stocking up on cold-weather accessories, investing in some holiday decorations, or want to find the perfect present for your office's Secret Santa party, there's something for everyone. To help kickstart your shopping spree, we're sharing 15 of our favorite deals, below. After you've added them to you cart, head over here to see what else is on our Cyber Monday wish list.