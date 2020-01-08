While we all can't be as amazing as Meghan Markle, we can certainly dress like her. Missoma, one of Meghan Markle's go-to jewelry brands, is currently offering up to 50 percent off select styles on its site. The brand features minimal pieces beloved by a handful of style-conscious celebs like Gemma Chan, Chanel Iman, and Margot Robbie, in addition to the duchess. From pendant necklaces to dainty bracelets to earrings peppered in gemstones, you're bound to find something that matches your personal style—and at a deep discount. Shop our top picks from the sale, below.