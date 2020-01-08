Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
The brand is a Meghan Markle favorite.
While we all can't be as amazing as Meghan Markle, we can certainly dress like her. Missoma, one of Meghan Markle's go-to jewelry brands, is currently offering up to 50 percent off select styles on its site. The brand features minimal pieces beloved by a handful of style-conscious celebs like Gemma Chan, Chanel Iman, and Margot Robbie, in addition to the duchess. From pendant necklaces to dainty bracelets to earrings peppered in gemstones, you're bound to find something that matches your personal style—and at a deep discount. Shop our top picks from the sale, below.
$115$93
If you want to take your jewelry collection to new heights, pair this dainty choker with a slew of pendants and lariat necklaces.
$91
$55
Give your GNO outfit some serious ear candy, thanks to these gorgeous hoops.
$103
$83
Add your initials to this sleek signet ring and it will basically look like a family heirloom.
$90
$46
Consider this style the adult version of your childhood charm bracelet. Meghan sported a ring from Missoma's Interstellar collection, so you'll basically be twinning with the duchess.
$84
$51
Keep the bad energy away in 2020 with the help of Missoma's evil eye bracelet.
$52
$31
Found: A gorgeous silver ring that strikes a balance between subtle and statement.
$46
$28
Already stocked your jewelry box with some new bling? You can always elevate your hair accessories game with this fancy clip.
$77
$47
It's written in the stars. You need these celestial studs in your jewelry box.
$127
$90
Spice up a simple T-shirt and jeans with Missoma's funky fan hoops. As far as we're concerned, there's no such thing as too many statement earrings.
$114
$69
With subtle nods to Rome, this ornate coin necklace will be a conversation starter. Trust.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.