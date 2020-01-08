The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Missoma Is Having a Major Sale on Its Jewelry

The brand is a Meghan Markle favorite.

image
While we all can't be as amazing as Meghan Markle, we can certainly dress like her. Missoma, one of Meghan Markle's go-to jewelry brands, is currently offering up to 50 percent off select styles on its site. The brand features minimal pieces beloved by a handful of style-conscious celebs like Gemma Chan, Chanel Iman, and Margot Robbie, in addition to the duchess. From pendant necklaces to dainty bracelets to earrings peppered in gemstones, you're bound to find something that matches your personal style—and at a deep discount. Shop our top picks from the sale, below.

Lucy Williams Gold Tiny Horn Choker
Missoma
SHOP IT

$115
$93

If you want to take your jewelry collection to new heights, pair this dainty choker with a slew of pendants and lariat necklaces.

Blue Zircon Gold Huggies
Missoma
SHOP IT

$91
$55

Give your GNO outfit some serious ear candy, thanks to these gorgeous hoops.  

Gold Engravable Kite Signet Ring
Missoma
SHOP IT

$103
$83

Add your initials to this sleek signet ring and it will basically look like a family heirloom. 

Silver Interstellar Drop Bracelet
Missoma
SHOP IT

$90
$46

Consider this style the adult version of your childhood charm bracelet. Meghan sported a ring from Missoma's Interstellar collection, so you'll basically be twinning with the duchess.

Gold Evil Eye bracelet
Missoma
SHOP IT

$84
$51

Keep the bad energy away in 2020 with the help of Missoma's evil eye bracelet. 

Silver Twine Ring
Missoma
SHOP IT

$52
$31

Found: A gorgeous silver ring that strikes a balance between subtle and statement.

Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Hair Clip
Missoma
SHOP IT

$46
$28

Already stocked your jewelry box with some new bling? You can always elevate your hair accessories game with this fancy clip. 

Silver Pave Celestial Stud Set
Missoma
SHOP IT

$77
$47

It's written in the stars. You need these celestial studs in your jewelry box.

Gold Zenyu Fan Hoops
Missoma
SHOP IT

$127
$90

Spice up a simple T-shirt and jeans with Missoma's funky fan hoops. As far as we're concerned, there's no such thing as too many statement earrings.

Silver Lucy Williams Octagon Coin Necklace
Missoma
SHOP IT

$114
$69

With subtle nods to Rome, this ornate coin necklace will be a conversation starter. Trust. 

•••
