Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Shop Sarah Flint's Semi-Annual Sale on Boots, Heels, and Flats

It's one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.

image
Getty Images

A shoe brand that's Meghan Markle-approved and doesn't give you blisters? Check, check. That's why we're such big fans of Sarah Flint. The direct-to-consumer shoe brand is known for making quality shoes that are comfortable, stylish, and affordable. If you haven't bought yourself a new pair recently, you're in luck: Sarah Flint is currently hosting its semi-annual sale. From now until January 16, shoppers can save 30 percent on select sale styles. To help start your weekend on the right foot (sorry, had to), we're rounding up our favorite pairs, below.

1 Natalie Flats
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$345

$241.50

Meghan Markle has been frequently spotted in Sarah Flint's Natalie flats, so you can basically call yourself a duchess. 

2 Adrianna 35 Booties
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$625
$437.50

We have a feeling you're going to wear these booties with a cozy shearling lining all winter long. 

3 Lily Flats
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$365
$255.50

Trade in your traditional ballerina flats for this strappy pair. They'll look great with cropped jeans once spring rolls around.

4 Rosie Loafers
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$345
$241.50 

Between the stacked heel and array of fun colors—think gold, red, and camel—Sarah Flint proves loafers don't have to be boring. 

5 Claire Heels
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$425
$297.50

Warning: These four-inch stilettos are not for sartorial wallflowers, but if you want to take your outfits to new heights (literally), you'll love this pair. 

6 Andrea Slides
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$295
$206.50

Between the leopard hair calf exterior and signature wire flip detail, Sarah Flint's slides are super stylish and comfy.

7 Charlotte Sneakers
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$275
$192.50

You can never go wrong with a pair of crisp white sneakers. This pair boasts a high collar that can easily flip down, making it the perfect finishing touch for boyfriend jeans and summer dresses alike.

8 Perfect Mule 85
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$395
$276.50 

Mules are having a moment. Stay on trend with Sarah Flint's suede style. 

9 Kara 85 Heels
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$425
$297.50

With criss-crossed straps and a sweet bow detail on the back, this is one set of heels that look good from all angles.

10 Alexandra 50 Boots
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$725
$507.50

What turns a good pair of boots into a great pair of boots? The attention to detail, as seen on this sleek pair with a stacked tortoise heel. 

11 Olivia Boots
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$595
$416.50

If you have an edgier style, Sarah Flint's Olivia boot is perfect thanks to its leather exterior and thick rubber soles. Mother Nature would certainly approve. 

•••
