Meghan Markle's Favorite Shoe Brand Is Having a Huge Sale

Go, go, go!

Getty Images

Remember shoes? Those things you'd put on your feet before you ventured outside? It may seem like forever since you've worn anything besides fuzzy socks and cozy slippers, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That's why we're so excited about Sarah Flint's sample sale, which just so happens to be one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands. (She wore a pair of flats to the Invictus Games back in 2017 back when she was first spotted with Prince Harry!) Now through Monday, April 20, you can score some steep discounts on the direct-to-consumer company's comfortable and stylish shoes. Shop some of our favorite styles, below.

1 White Sneakers
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$265
$125

Everyone should have a crisp pair of white sneakers in their closet. This pair is cute and comfy. 

2 Emma Heel
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$345
$175

With a closed-toed design and modest heel, these shoes will be perfect for your return to the office. 

3 Molly Sandals
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$265
$125

Believe it or not, summer is just around the corner. These sandals will become vital once the temperature rises. Trust. 

4 Persephone Heels
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$445
$175

On the hunt for heels that will go with everything? Feast your eyes on this versatile, metallic style.

5 Andrea Slide
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$255
$125

Whether paired with a simple sundress or relaxed jeans, these striped slides will look good all summer long.

6 Andrea Sneakers
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$195
$100

Going for a brisk walk outside? Give your gym sneakers a break and slip on this lace-up style. 

7 Claire
Sarah Flint
$175.00
SHOP IT

$425
$175

Take your outfits to new heights (sorry, had to) with this four-inch pair of stilettos. Since you're spending the foreseeable future inside, you'll have plenty of time to break them in. 

8 Simone Sandals
Sarah Flint
$125.00
SHOP IT

$295
$125

Is it just us, or do these thong sandals instantly transport you to a secluded beach?

9 Lola Espadrilles
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$245
$100

Found: A pair of shoes that combines the ease of espadrilles with mules' unapologetic flair. 

10 Iris Heels
Sarah Flint
SHOP IT

$525
$175 

These four-inch stilettos are not for the shy types and will command attention whenever you wear them. 

•••

