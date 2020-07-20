Today's Top Stories
11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale Will Cure Your Monday Blues

By Kelsey Mulvey
11 honoré sale
11 Honoré

Desperately searching for a cure to the Monday blues? Look no further. Right now, 11 Honoré is hosting its semi-annual sale, where you can save up to 60 percent off designer dresses, tops, pants, and more. Since its founding in 2017, 11 Honoré has been the ultimate destination for snagging size-inclusive designer goods. Now, thanks to the retailer's latest sale, you can score pieces from brands like Cushnie, Adam Lippes, and Mara Hoffman at a rare discount. But hurry! The sale ends Wednesday, July 22, and sizes are already selling out. Whether you want to stock up on Zoom-friendly tops or get a head start on your fall shopping, peruse through our favorite items, below.

1 Peasant Blouse
Nicholas 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$398
$159.20 

Consider this shirt a great addition to your rotation of Zoom tops. The leopard design is fierce without running into Carole Baskin territory.

2 Wrap Aki Dress
Zero + Maria Cornejo 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$1,150
$690

From the full sleeves to the subtle slit to the cool print, this dress is a low-effort way to make a big statement. 

3 Scuba Leggings
Veronica Beard 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$395
$237

You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This Veronica Beard style, which can easily be mistaken for trousers, is incredibly flattering. 

4 Fitted Double-Breasted Jacket
Cushnie 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$1,595
$638

Longing for the days where you can go back to the office? Manifest a fashionable return with this cropped blazer from Cushnie.

5 Tulay Skirt
Mara Hoffman 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$395
$237

Made out of airy linen, this skirt will be the hero of your summer wardrobe. Best of all, you can wear it with a casual tee, a bodysuit, or a lightweight sweater in the fall.

6 Rae Sweater
RtA 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$685
$274

Speaking of, if you want to get a head start on your fall shopping, feast your eyes on this electric blue cropped sweater from RtA.

7 Dita Pant
Mara Hoffman 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$325
$130 

If you're ready to wear real pants again, this jade Mara Hoffman pair teeters nicely between subtle and statement. Plus, it'll look good with everything from a crisp button-down to a chunky sweater come fall.

8 Raglan Crop Top
Adam Selman Sport 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$135
$54

Take your virtual workout look up a few notches with this sporty crop top from Adam Selman. It'll look just as good post-workout with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

9 Gigi Gown
Ahluwalia 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$2,395
$1,437

Just because your string of weddings has been postponed until next year doesn't mean you have to wait to find a great outfit. This number from Ahluwalia can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for any upcoming soirées. 

10 Taxila Long Sleeve Cut-Out Dress
Prabal Gurung 11 Honoré
SHOP IT

$1,995
$798

From the bold pattern to the discreet cut-out, this Prabal Gurung dress will turn heads wherever you are.

•••

