Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale Will Cure Your Monday Blues
Desperately searching for a cure to the Monday blues? Look no further. Right now, 11 Honoré is hosting its semi-annual sale, where you can save up to 60 percent off designer dresses, tops, pants, and more. Since its founding in 2017, 11 Honoré has been the ultimate destination for snagging size-inclusive designer goods. Now, thanks to the retailer's latest sale, you can score pieces from brands like Cushnie, Adam Lippes, and Mara Hoffman at a rare discount. But hurry! The sale ends Wednesday, July 22, and sizes are already selling out. Whether you want to stock up on Zoom-friendly tops or get a head start on your fall shopping, peruse through our favorite items, below.
$398
$159.20
Consider this shirt a great addition to your rotation of Zoom tops. The leopard design is fierce without running into Carole Baskin territory.
$1,150
$690
From the full sleeves to the subtle slit to the cool print, this dress is a low-effort way to make a big statement.
$395
$237
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This Veronica Beard style, which can easily be mistaken for trousers, is incredibly flattering.
$1,595
$638
Longing for the days where you can go back to the office? Manifest a fashionable return with this cropped blazer from Cushnie.
$395
$237
Made out of airy linen, this skirt will be the hero of your summer wardrobe. Best of all, you can wear it with a casual tee, a bodysuit, or a lightweight sweater in the fall.
$685
$274
Speaking of, if you want to get a head start on your fall shopping, feast your eyes on this electric blue cropped sweater from RtA.
$325
$130
If you're ready to wear real pants again, this jade Mara Hoffman pair teeters nicely between subtle and statement. Plus, it'll look good with everything from a crisp button-down to a chunky sweater come fall.
$135
$54
Take your virtual workout look up a few notches with this sporty crop top from Adam Selman. It'll look just as good post-workout with a pair of high-waisted jeans.
$2,395
$1,437
Just because your string of weddings has been postponed until next year doesn't mean you have to wait to find a great outfit. This number from Ahluwalia can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for any upcoming soirées.
$1,995
$798
From the bold pattern to the discreet cut-out, this Prabal Gurung dress will turn heads wherever you are.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.