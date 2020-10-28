Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The Outnet Is Taking Up to 80 Percent Off Cozy Clothes
I'll take one of everything, tysm.
If you're hoping to stock up on some cozy clothing ahead of winter, The Outnet has kicked off its huge clearance sale, where you can save up to 80 percent off on clothes, shoes, and so much more. I know what you're thinking: Shopping for anything, let alone fancy sweats, feels a little...unnecessary. (After all, it's not like you're seeing anyone during the 9 to 5 grind.) But, as far as I'm concerned, we could all use a little retail therapy right now. Whether you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping or simply treat yourself to a warm sweater, The Outnet's latest sale should not be missed. Peruse through some of our favorite styles, below.
$1,195 $239 (80% off)
With fringed detailing and cute woven accents, this pullover from Prabal Gurung will receive a lot of compliments during your next Zoom call.
$403 $201 (50% off)
Very few things are as glamorous as a pair of matching silk pajamas. This leopard style from Equipment is chic without veering into Carole Baskin territory.
$60 $33 (45% off)
Can a person ever have enough sweatpants? The answer: no. This appliquéd style from DKNY hits the sweet spot between fancy and functional.
$125 $68 (45% off)
Since wearing anything with underwire is out of the question, pick up a new sports bra. This colorblocked style from Vaara will give you the support you need—no poking and prodding here.
$462 $254 (45% off)
On the hunt for a pair of pajamas for the colder months ahead? Feast your eyes on this floral set from Yolke.
$1,295 $324 (75% off)
Is it just me, or does this sweater from Sies Marjan feel like it came straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie? The cashmere-wool blend feels oh-so-cozy.
$258 $116 (55% off)
If you want to keep the bottom half of your WFH outfit comfortable, slip on these pajama pants from Morgan Lane.
$200 $60 (70% off)
Consider a jumpsuit a happy medium between sweats and, you know, real clothes. This denim option from Iris & Ink can look (and feel!) good during socially-distanced outings and movie marathons.
$175 $98 (45% off)
Found: A cute pair of leggings that can transition nicely from your standing desk to standing poses during your virtual yoga class.
$48 $24 (50% off)
Get a head start on your holiday shopping and buy these easy-to-ship earrings for under $30. Your bestie or work wife will love them.