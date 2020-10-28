Today's Top Stories
The Outnet Is Taking Up to 80 Percent Off Cozy Clothes

I'll take one of everything, tysm.

By Kelsey Mulvey
outnet sale
Design By Morgan McMullen

If you're hoping to stock up on some cozy clothing ahead of winter, The Outnet has kicked off its huge clearance sale, where you can save up to 80 percent off on clothes, shoes, and so much more. I know what you're thinking: Shopping for anything, let alone fancy sweats, feels a little...unnecessary. (After all, it's not like you're seeing anyone during the 9 to 5 grind.) But, as far as I'm concerned, we could all use a little retail therapy right now. Whether you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping or simply treat yourself to a warm sweater, The Outnet's latest sale should not be missed. Peruse through some of our favorite styles, below.

1 Fringed Cashmere Sweater
PRABAL GURUNG
SHOP IT

$1,195 $239 (80% off) 

With fringed detailing and cute woven accents, this pullover from Prabal Gurung will receive a lot of compliments during your next Zoom call.

2 Lillian Leopard-Print Washed-Silk Pajama Set
EQUIPMENT
$201.00
SHOP IT

$403 $201 (50% off)

Very few things are as glamorous as a pair of matching silk pajamas. This leopard style from Equipment is chic without veering into Carole Baskin territory. 

3 Appliquéd French Cotton-Blend Terry Track Pants
DKNY
SHOP IT

$60 $33 (45% off)

Can a person ever have enough sweatpants? The answer: no. This appliquéd style from DKNY hits the sweet spot between fancy and functional. 

4 Poppy Color-Block Stretch Sports Bra
VAARA
SHOP IT

$125 $68 (45% off)

Since wearing anything with underwire is out of the question, pick up a new sports bra. This colorblocked style from Vaara will give you the support you need—no poking and prodding here.

5 Floral-Print Stretch-Silk Satin Pajama Set
YOLKE
SHOP IT

$462 $254 (45% off)

On the hunt for a pair of pajamas for the colder months ahead? Feast your eyes on this floral set from Yolke. 

6 Nancy Mélange Ribbed Cashmere and Wool-Blend Sweater
SIES MARJAN
SHOP IT

$1,295 $324 (75% off)

Is it just me, or does this sweater from Sies Marjan feel like it came straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie? The cashmere-wool blend feels oh-so-cozy.

7 Chantal Striped Charmeuse Pajama Pants
MORGAN LANE
SHOP IT

$258 $116 (55% off)

If you want to keep the bottom half of your WFH outfit comfortable, slip on these pajama pants from Morgan Lane. 

8 Amaryllis Belted Denim Jumpsuit
IRIS & INK
SHOP IT

$200 $60 (70% off)

Consider a jumpsuit a happy medium between sweats and, you know, real clothes. This denim option from Iris & Ink can look (and feel!) good during socially-distanced outings and movie marathons.

9 Tyler Striped Stretch-Jersey Leggings
VAARA
SHOP IT

$175 $98 (45% off)

Found: A cute pair of leggings that can transition nicely from your standing desk to standing poses during your virtual yoga class.

10
Under $50 Gift Idea
So Twisted 18-karat Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
SHASHI
SHOP IT

$48 $24 (50% off)

Get a head start on your holiday shopping and buy these easy-to-ship earrings for under $30. Your bestie or work wife will love them.

