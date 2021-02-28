Today's Top Stories
1
The Chicest Golden Globes Looks From IRL and Home
2
Black Hair as Art
3
The Founder Who Got Meghan Markle to Invest
4
Your First Look at Harry & Meghan's Oprah Special
5
Jumpsuits: The Ultimate in One-Step Dressing

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes

By Rachel Epstein
golden globes 2021
Getty Images

Much like the 2020 Emmys, the 2021 Golden Globes won't include an official red carpet this year (with the exception of the presenters!) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will, however, still be incredible dresses that your favorite celebs will be showing off on Instagram and, naturally, Zoom. See all of the amazing outfits from tonight's ceremony on celebs from Margot Robbie to Karamo Brown, ahead.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Hudson

In Jennifer Meyer jewelry

Karamo Brown

In Burberry Tux, Christian Louboutin shoes, Montblanc Cufflinks, and IWC Watch

Sarah Hyland

In Monique Lhuillier and Jimmy Choo shoes

Margot Robbie
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Chanel

Sofia Carson
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Giambattista Valli and Jimmy Choo shoes

Elle Fanning

In Gucci dress and Fred Leighton jewelry

Zuri Hall
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Satchel Lee
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Peter Kramer/NBCGetty Images

In Gucci

Nicola Coughlin

In Molly Goddard dress, Ply-Knits cardigan, and De Beers jewelry

Laverne Cox

In Thai Nguyen Atelier

Andra Day
chanel golden globe awards 2021 andra day
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

In Chanel dress and Chanel Fine Jewelry

Kaley Cuoco

In Oscar de la Renta

Amanda Seyfried
amanda seyfried
Courtesy

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Forevermark jewelry

Angela Bassett
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana

Maya Rudolph
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Valentino dress, Ana Khouri jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes

Eiza Gonzalez

In Versace dress and Alexandre Birman shoes

Amy Poehler
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Moschino

Tina Fey
78th annual golden globe® awards arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

In Versace and Pomellato jewelry

Dan Levy

In Valentino

Cynthia Erivo
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Valentino dress and Wempe jewelry

Kenan Thompson
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Justin Theroux
78th annual golden globe® awards arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Laura Dern
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Givenchy

Tiffany Haddish
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Alberta Ferretti dress and Jimmy Choo shoes

Julia Garner

In Prada

Lana Condor

In Monique Lhuillier dress and Jimmy Choo shoes

Salma Hayek
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Platinum Jewelry

Jane Fonda
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

In Pomellato jewelry and Sarah Flint shoes

Sarah Paulson

In Prada dress and cast and Platinum Jewelry

Emma Corrin

In Miu Miu

Rosamund Pike

In Molly Goddard

Gal Gadot
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Regina King
regina king
Forevermark Jewelry

In Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry

Susan Kelechi Watson
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
nbc's "78th annual golden globe awards" red carpet arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2021
The Prettiest Beauty Looks at the Golden Globes
Laverne Cox's Bridgerton–Inspired Updo Is Spot-On
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Celebrity Instas from the 2021 Golden Globes
'Bridgerton' Was Snubbed at Golden Globe Noms
Taylor Swift Seems to Have Forgiven Amy Poehler
Joey King Got Hit in the Head with a Golden Globe
Troian Bellisario Wore Her Wedding Dress to Globes
The Best After-Party Looks at the Golden Globes
Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes