The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes
Much like the 2020 Emmys, the 2021 Golden Globes won't include an official red carpet this year (with the exception of the presenters!) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will, however, still be incredible dresses that your favorite celebs will be showing off on Instagram and, naturally, Zoom. See all of the amazing outfits from tonight's ceremony on celebs from Margot Robbie to Karamo Brown, ahead.
In Chanel
In Giambattista Valli and Jimmy Choo shoes
In Gucci
In Chanel dress and Chanel Fine Jewelry
In Oscar de la Renta dress and Forevermark jewelry
In Dolce & Gabbana
In Valentino dress, Ana Khouri jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes
In Moschino
In Versace and Pomellato jewelry
In Valentino dress and Wempe jewelry
In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
In Givenchy
In Alberta Ferretti dress and Jimmy Choo shoes
In Platinum Jewelry
In Pomellato jewelry and Sarah Flint shoes
In Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry