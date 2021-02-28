The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes

Much like the 2020 Emmys, the 2021 Golden Globes won't include an official red carpet this year (with the exception of the presenters!) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will, however, still be incredible dresses that your favorite celebs will be showing off on Instagram and, naturally, Zoom. See all of the amazing outfits from tonight's ceremony on celebs from Margot Robbie to Karamo Brown, ahead.