The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Getty Images
Award season continues in the pandemic! Tonight, the 2021 Grammys are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah hosting and artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift performing. Before the show starts, see all of the incredible outfits from the Grammys red carpet (yes, it's IRL tonight!), ahead.
Mickey Guyton
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Valentino dress and Neil Lane jewelry
Maren Morris
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana
Brandi Carlile
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Brittany Howard
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Trevor Noah
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Gucci
H.E.R.
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Dundas
Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Chopard jewelry
Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Chopard jewelry
Doja Cat
Kevin MazurGetty Images
In Roberto Cavalli
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2021