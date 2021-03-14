Today's Top Stories
The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Grammy Awards

By Rachel Epstein
grammys 2021 red carpet
Getty Images

Award season continues in the pandemic! Tonight, the 2021 Grammys are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah hosting and artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift performing. Before the show starts, see all of the incredible outfits from the Grammys red carpet (yes, it's IRL tonight!), ahead.

Mickey Guyton
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Valentino dress and Neil Lane jewelry

Maren Morris
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana

Brandi Carlile
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Brittany Howard
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Trevor Noah
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Gucci

Lizzo

In Balmain

H.E.R.
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Dundas

Megan Thee Stallion
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Chopard jewelry

Megan Thee Stallion
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Chopard jewelry

Doja Cat
63rd annual grammy awards – arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

In Roberto Cavalli

